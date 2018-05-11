Gab, the social media site used by the Pittsburgh synagogue shooter, is back online after providers pulled their services, taking it offline.

In a tweet posted Sunday, Gab confirmed it is "back on the Internet" after the site said it was going offline to complete a shift in service providers.

"We are back online," said Gab in a tweet after the site returned online. "We grow stronger by the hour."

The site is now under the domain registrar Epik, based in Seattle.

In a blog post published Saturday, Epik founder and CEO Robert Monster said he believes the operators of Gab have a right to be online.

"While there are consequences to actions, there is also the proverbial risk of throwing out the baby with the bathwater," Monster said. "My hope, for all of our sakes, is that Gab.com treads wisely, using its liberty for the betterment of most, and the enlightenment of all."

Gab was thrust into the spotlight following the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue leaving 11 dead. The accused shooter, Robert Bowers, appeared to have an account on Gab where he posted multiple anti-Semitic messages.

"I can't sit by an watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics. I'm going in," read a post on the account right before the shooting.

You failed. We are back online. We grow stronger by the hour. Free speech lives at https://t.co/J3Rfto6fi3. This is only the beginning. May God have mercy on you for what you people have done this past week. Peace, love, and prayers. 🙏🕊 — Gab.com🕊 (@getongab) November 5, 2018

Several businesses and service providers working with Gab suspended their accounts or informed them to find a new provider, including GoDaddy and online publishing platform Medium.

Andrew Torba, CEO of Gab, said last week it would continue to fight to keep the site online. "We will exercise every possible avenue to keep Gab online and defend free speech and individual liberty for all people."

Gab has been favored by users involved in the "alt-right" movement following crackdowns on platforms like Twitter, which suspended several accounts as the social network said it was cracking down on hate speech.

The site employs less restrictions on what people can post compared to sites like Twitter, opening the door for content such as anti-Semitic posts and conspiracy theories.

