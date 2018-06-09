Some people are trying to cash in on hunches over who authored the New York Times editorial ripping the president and his behavior in the White House.

MyBookie, a gambling site based in the Caribbean island of Curacao, has a list of top Trump administration officials who are a focus of speculation regarding the anonymous opinion piece and is soliciting bets.

The site lists 18 top Trump officials and also includes a "field" option, referring to potential candidates who are not listed. Vice President Mike Pence is listed as the official with the best odds, even though he has denied any involvement in the essay.

More: Mike Pence denies writing critical NYT essay about Trump amid 'lodestar' speculation

More: Whodunit? Social media users search for anonymous Trump official who penned scathing NYT essay

More: Mike Pence denies writing critical NYT essay about Trump amid 'lodestar' speculation

Pence has drawn attention because of the word "lodestar," which appears in the opinion piece and means an inspiration, model or guide. Pence has used the somewhat uncommon word quite a few times in previous speeches and remarks over the years.

Others who are listed with strong betting odds included Betsy DeVos, education secretary, Mike Pompeo, secretary of state, Steven Mnuchin, treasury secretary, and John Kelly, chief of staff.

Those with the worst betting odds, but offering the highest rewards, included White House policy adviser Stephen Miller; Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law who also serves as a senior adviser to the president, and Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter who also advises the president on job creation.

Along with gambling on the author of the piece, which has riled up Washington and the White House, the site also lists a number of other gambling options related to the president and his decisions.

Gamblers can bet whether the president will charge the writer of the piece with treason or whether Trump will be impeached before the 2020 elections.

The site gives even odds over whether Fox News host Sean Hannity might be appointed to a post within the White House and whether the president will pardon his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, who was recently convicted by a jury on bank and tax fraud charges.

The website lists the wagers will end Monday.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com