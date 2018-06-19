General Electric, one of America's most storied companies and an original member of the Dow Jones industrial average, has been removed from the iconic stock index after falling on tough times.

GE is being replaced by drug store chain Walgreens Boots Alliance, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices, which announced the change after the close of trading Tuesday. The change will go into effect before the start of trading on June 26.

In explaining the change, David Blitzer, managing director and chairman of the index committee at S&P Dow Jones Indices, did not cite GE's recent troubles and its ongoing restructuring under John Flannery, its new CEO. Instead, it noted how the U.S. economy has changed since GE entered the Dow back in 1896.

“Consumer, finance, health care and technology companies are more prominent today and the relative importance of industrial companies is less," Blitzer explained in a media release.

The addition of Walgreens, he added, will make the 30-stock Dow more representative of the consumer and health care areas of the economy.

GE's stock, which has been under pressure, is down 26% this year and more than 54% off its 52-week high on June 21, 2017.

Under Flannery, who took over as CEO in June 2017, GE has taken aggressive steps – such as slashing its dividend in half in November and cutting thousands of jobs – to get the conglomerate back on track after management missteps and problems in its finance unit caused its earnings to shrink under former chief executive Jeff Immelt, who retired a year ago.

In January, Flannery let Wall Street know that he was weighing a breakup of the iconic U.S. company familiar to generations of Americans for everything from home appliances to insurance, health care and more.

The change in the Dow is the first since March 2015, when iPhone maker Apple was added and longtime component AT&T was dropped.

The Dow is a price-weighted index, which means stocks with higher prices move the index more. Walgreens, which closed Tuesday at $64.61, has a much higher price than GE, which now trades at $12.95.

As a result, Walgreens "will contribute more meaningfully to the index," Blitzer said.

The change won't impact the value of the Dow, however, as the index will adjust to account for the different prices of the two stocks.

