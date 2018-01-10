Social media has taken the world by storm, building virtual communities for anyone who has internet access and allowing people to connect and share across the globe. Many of these sites have changed the world in terms of how we meet people, read the news, get jobs and even date. These companies are on the cutting edge of social trends and are a good beacon to look toward for change.

Generation Z (16- to 24-year-olds) is considered America's first "digitally native" generation. These younger Americans frequently use mobile apps and social networks, but they mostly avoid Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), which is more popular with millennials.

Last year, a Piper Jaffray survey found that only 9 percent of teens considered Facebook their preferred social media platform. The vast majority preferred Snap's (NYSE: SNAP) Snapchat, as well as Instagram, which is owned by Facebook.

A large number of Gen Zers are also devoted to Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube, which is technically a social network. Last year, an AdWeek survey by Defy Media found that 50 percent of Gen Zers couldn't "live without" YouTube. A more recent survey by VidMob revealed that more than half of Gen Zers had increased their usage of YouTube, Snapchat, and Instagram over the past year.

These numbers indicate that Facebook and Google should retain their duopoly on digital ads in America. That's why eMarketer expects those two companies to control 57.7 percent of the U.S. digital advertising market this year. However, the figures also suggest that Snap – which has been struggling with slowing user growth – isn't down for the count just yet.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Leo Sun owns shares of Facebook. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), and Facebook. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The Motley Fool is a USA TODAY content partner offering financial news, analysis and commentary designed to help people take control of their financial lives. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.

