Would it kill your small business if you took a vacation? What would happen if you gave your employees a vacation, too?

Getty Images

One of the most challenging aspects of owning a business is figuring out how and when to take a vacation. And, as hard as it is for you to go on vacation, it’s just as tough to figure out how to cover the office, store or shop when you have so few employees to fill in for those who are headed to the beach.

Although no paid vacation is required by law, the majority of small businesses give employees paid time off. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 67 percent of companies with 49 employees or fewer provide paid vacation. The average number of paid days after one year of service is 9 days and 13 days off after 5 years of service.

While more American workers are taking vacation than they have in years, almost a quarter of them haven’t taken a vacation in over a year, according to Project: Time Off.

I suspect you — and possibly your employees — fall into this category. Well, it’s time to change that. Let’s get out there and relax.

Here’s why:

► Less stress. Taking a vacation gives you a chance to catch your breath. Vacations are like going to sleep after a hard day’s work. You need some down time.

► Increased productivity and creativity. Vacations give you a chance to recharge your batteries and get perspective on your work. You come back with renewed energy and ideas.

► More job candidates. Per above, a full 76 percent of employers provide paid vacation days. If you’re not one of them, you’re at a significant disadvantage in attracting good workers. Paid vacation is one of the most sought-after perks.

► Increased employee retention and loyalty. Once you have found great employees, you want to do everything you can to keep them. Providing paid vacation and actually encouraging employees to take the time they’re entitled to shows you’re committed to them and increases your company's reputation as a good place to work.

OK, how can you get the work done while you or employees are away? Here's how:

► Cross train employees (and yourself) on different tasks so all critical jobs can be covered while someone is out. That may not be practical if you’ve only got one chef for your restaurant, but that shows where you’re overly dependent on someone.

► Plan vacations far in advance so you can schedule projects and customer jobs around vacation schedules.

► Let key customers know the time you’ll be unavailable or short staffed, so they’re not surprised.

► Close the shop. The world will not come to an end if you put up a "Closed for Vacation" sign on your store or website for a week or two.

When’s the best time to schedule vacations?

► When your work load is lightest. Duh! In my company our biggest customers are colleges and universities, so no vacations as schools gear up for fall and winter terms. But early July? That’s definitely our slow season and a good time for people to be out of the office.

► In your off-season. Many businesses are seasonal. So this is a no-brainer. If you run a pool-cleaning business, your employees are going to work summers but could have a nice, long Christmas break.

► When employees’ kids are off from school. As long as you don’t conflict with your company’s business times, enable employees with children to have their vacations align with their kids’ holidays to make trips possible.

Face it: the timing is never good to get away from a small business. But if you or your employees never take vacation, both your business and your health will suffer.

Remember, the word “recreation” comes from “re-create.” Your employees and you need to take time off to re-create your ideas and your energy. So, kick back, see some inspiring scenery, travel some place new, plant a garden, or even read some books. Recharge. Reflect. Renew.

Rhonda Abrams is the author of Six-Week Start Up, just released in its fourth edition. Connect with her on Facebook, and Twitter through the handle @RhondaAbrams. Register for her free business tips newsletter at PlanningShop.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com