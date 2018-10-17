Bündchen and daughter Vivian celebrate the New England Patriots' 2017 Super Bowl victory.

She may have been the highest-paid supermodel of her generation, and she's married to the most famous man in football, but last week, Gisele Bündchen was just a typical mom who couldn't hold back her excitement as her daughter met Cinderella at Disney World.

The Brazilian supermodel documented her trip to Orlando with her daughter Vivian Lake, 5, and son Benjamin, 8, in an Instagram story that was archived by several celebrity news websites.

“Who do you think is more excited to meet Cinderella?" Bündchen captioned one photo that showed her enthusiasm as Vivian gazed up at the Disney princess.

She also rode shotgun as Vivian drove a bumper car. "The boss on the wheel," she captioned the shot.

Bündchen, 38, just finished doing press for her memoir, "Lessons: My Path to A Meaningful Life," in which she shed light on her relationship with husband Tom Brady, her home births and the family's diet.

