The average Thanksgiving meal costs $48.90 this year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

bhofack2, Getty Images/iStockphoto

The average Thanksgiving dinner won't gobble up as much money as last year.

The tally of classic Turkey Day foods — enough to feed 10 people, plus leftovers — is $48.90 on average, down 22 cents from last year’s average, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 33rd annual survey.

The star of the Thanksgiving feast is the turkey, and the average cost this year for a 16-pounder is $21.71 or about $1.36 a pound, down from $22.38 in 2017. The Farm Bureau found that Thanksgiving retail turkey prices are the lowest since 2014.

“Since 2015, the average cost of Thanksgiving dinner has declined steadily and is now at the lowest level since 2010,” said John Newton, the organization's chief economist. "Thanks to an ample supply, turkey remains affordable for consumers, which helps keep the overall cost of the dinner reasonably priced as well."

More: Monopoly for Millennials reminds players that 'adulting is hard'

More: At Nike NYC, an app delivers clothes to the fitting room, and pays for what you buy

Sign up of The Daily Blend Newsletter Sign up of The Daily Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. Get a daily e-mail with stories that inform, offer tips, and make you smile. Thank you for signing up for the Daily Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

More: Powerball winner, a single mom, shares her wealth with wounded veterans

Other foods in the feast survey are:

Stuffing — 14-ounce package, $2.87 (up from $2.81 in 2017)

Sweet potatoes — 3-pound bag, $3.39 (down from $3.52)

Rolls — a dozen, $2.25 (down from $2.26)

Green peas — 1-pound bag, $1.47 (down from $1.53)

Fresh cranberries — 12-ounce bag, $2.65 (up from $2.43)

Carrot-celery tray — 1-pound, 75 cents (up from 74 cents)

Pumpkin pie — 30-ounce can of mix, $3.33 (up from $3.21); two 9-inch pie shells, $2.47 (up from $2.45); whipped cream, $2.08 (unchanged)

Milk — 1-gallon whole fat, $2.92 (down from $2.99)

Coffee and ingredients needed for recipes, like butter, evaporated milk, onions, eggs, sugar and flour — $3.01 (up from $2.72)

"Thanksgiving continues to be an affordable meal for Americans across the country at less than $5 per person for that classic meal," Newton said. "Food prices have been relatively flat in the U.S. for a number of years."

However, ordering a traditional Thanksgiving spread from popular food delivery services drives the average total up about 60 percent, with a 16-pound turkey at close 50 percent more, or about $2 per pound. This is the first time the Farm Bureau examined delivery services.

Also debuting this year is the organization's exploration of the costs of some other Thanksgiving foods. Adding in a 4-pound bone-in ham, 5 pounds of Russet potatoes and a pound of frozen green beans brings the average meal tab to $61.72.

The Farm Bureau conducted its survey with 166 volunteer shoppers at grocery stores in 37 states, who were charged with finding the best prices without using coupons or promotional deals.

"After adjusting for inflation, the cost of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner is $19.37, the most affordable in more than a decade," the organization said.

Karen Koscher Jones said she plans to spend three days cooking and at least $300 for her Thanksgiving dinner. Her Alpharetta, Georgia, table will compriseher family of four, plus eight guests.

What makes the 53-year-old bookkeeper's shopping bill so high is most of what she buys is organic and nothing is frozen. While Jones opts for a Whole Foods bird and homemade whipped cream, gravy and fruit cup appetizers, she said she appreciates that there are foods for all price levels.

"Thanksgiving is our favorite holiday of the year," she said. "It's home-based. It’s food based. It’s comforting. It's a total family tradition."

Follow USA TODAY reporter Zlati Meyer on Twitter: @ZlatiMeyer

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com