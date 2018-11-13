Hawaiian Airlines has joined the crowd, becoming the latest U.S. carrier to hike its fees for checking bags.

Effective Tuesday (Nov. 13), the Honolulu-based airline is upping the cost of checking one piece of luggage to $30, an increase of $5. The cost for flyers checking a second bag also is rising by $5, jumping to $40.

Hawaiian’s move brings its bag fees in line with what’s now become the industry standard for checked-bag fees. Already this year, American, Delta, United and Alaska Airlines have all increased their fees to $30 for a first bag and $40 for a second.

Southwest Airlines is the only U.S. carrier offering free checked bags. Passengers are allowed to check two bags for free. Weight and size limits apply.

More: Airline performs Hawaiian language flight to Las Vegas

More: Alaska Airlines is latest to hike bag fees, matching competitors

As for Hawaiian, travelers flying on tickets booked prior to Wednesday will still be able to check bags at the previous prices.

The new fees apply to Hawaiian’s flights between the state of Hawaii and destinations in the mainland United States. Fees for Hawaiian’s “neighbor island” flights within the state of Hawaii will remain unchanged at $25 for a first bag and $35 for a second. Members of Hawaiian’s HawaiianMiles frequent-flyer program pay a reduced rate of $15 and $20, respectively, on intrastate flights.

Hawaiian passengers flying on the airline's international flights will continue to be able to check two bags for free. Hawaiian flies several international routes from Hawaii, including to destinations in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and French Polynesia.

More: Hawaiian Airlines: Boston-Honolulu to be USA's longest-ever domestic route

IN PICTURES: Hawaiian Airlines unveils new uniforms for 5,000 frontline workers

Hawaiian Airlines unveils new uniforms for 5,000 frontline workers This uniform is among the new designs for Hawaiian Airlines' flight attendants. This uniform will be among the new options for Hawaiian Airlines' flight attendants and airport customer service workers. This uniform is among the new designs for Hawaiian Airlines' flight attendants. A new airport customer service uniform is seen on the man to the right while a new flight attendant uniform is seen in the worker (left) walking away. Hawaiian Airlines' flight attendants and airport customer service workers will be among those to wear these new uniforms. Hawaiian Airlines' flight attendants and airport customer service workers will be among those to wear these new uniforms. Hawaiian Airlines' new uniforms for its cargo workers. Hawaiian Airlines' new uniforms for its maintenance and supply workers. Hawaiian Airlines' new uniforms for its line services workers. Hawaiian Airlines CEO Mark Dunkerley (left) walks with a flight attendant at a company fashion show unveiling uniforms for about 5,000 frontline workers. Hawaiian Airlines' employees perform a traditional oli (chant) with designer Sig Zane at a company fashion show unveiling uniforms for about 5,000 frontline workers. Hawaiian Airlines CEO Mark Dunkerely (center) is seen between Kuhao Zane (left) and Sig Zane (right) from the firm that helped design the new uniforms.

43 COOL AVIATION PICS: Boeing 747s to retro flight attendants to A380s

December's #avgeek photo gallery: 43 cool aviation pics Hawaiian Airlines Boeing 717 jets park at the inter-island terminal at Honolulu International Airport on Nov. 8, 2017. An Aer Lingus Boeing 757-200 lands at Boston Logan International Airport on Nov. 25, 2017. A Cathay Pacific flight readies for take off from Hong Kong on Nov. 8, 2017. Qatar Airways has bought a stake in Cathay Pacific, it announced on November 6, giving the Doha-based airline a toehold in the potentially lucrative Asian aviation market. / AFP PHOTO / ANTHONY WALLACEANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_U32B6 A make-up artist applies make-up to a United Airlines flight attendant dressed in a retro 1970s-themed uniform before taking part in the final Boeing 747 flight for the airline on Nov. 7, 2017. Mechanic Ron Lostica poses for a photo onboard United Airlines' last Boeing 747 jet before it made its final passenger flight on Nov. 7, 2017. Mr. Lostica, a 31-year United veteran, wore a Boeing 747 hat from a delivery in the 1990s. A Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 departs Boston Logan International Airport on Nov. 25, 2017. Lufthansa's retro-painted Boeing 747-8i lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in December 2017. A JetBlue Embraer E190 lands at Worcester Regional Airport in central Massachusetts on Nov. 24, 2017. Sean Worsley and Christine Ellis embrace after Mr. Worsley asked Ms. Ellis to marry him aboard United Airlines last Boeing 747 passenger flight on Nov. 7, 2017. She said yes. A cabin crew member aboard United Airlines last Boeing 747 flight takes the 1970s retro-theme to heart on Nov. 7, 2017. United Airlines flight 747 takes off from San Francisco International Airport as it travels to Honolulu on its final passenger flight on Nov. 7, 2017. An Aeromexico jet sits on the tarmac at Mexico City's international airport on Nov. 28, 2017. A Horizon-operated Embraer E170 jet, flying for Alaska Airlines, lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in December 2017. A Hainan Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner departs Boston Logan International Airport on Nov. 25, 2017. A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in December of 2017. United Airlines last Boeing 747 rests at the gate in Honolulu, HI after completing its final passenger flight on Nov. 7, 2017. United Airlines flight attendants dress in 1970's retro uniforms aboard the carrier's last Boeing 747 passenger flight on Nov. 7, 2017. A passenger aboard United Airlines last Boeing 747 flight poses for a portrait on Nov. 7, 2017. A flight of Australian low-cost carrier JetStar taxis at Sydney's Kingsford Smith International Airpor on Nov. 27, 2017. An Airbus A320 aircraft with the logo and colours of Joon - the new lower-cost airline subsidiary of Air France - moves at the Charles de Gaulle Airport on Nov. 30, 2017. The airline debuted service on Dec. 1. A United Airlines Boeing 737 departs over an arriving Spirit Airlines Airbus A319 at Boston Logan International Airport on November 25, 2017. Crews work to de-ice jets during an unexpectedly strong snow storm at Atlanta-Hartsfield International Airport on Dec. 8, 2017. United Airlines flight attendants dress in 1970's retro uniforms aboard the carrier's last Boeing 747 passenger flight on Nov. 7, 2017. Ryan and Jennifer Herrscher of Dallas enjoy the unique upper deck of the Boeing 747 aboard United Airlines last flight of the jet on Nov. 7, 2017. An American Airlines Airbus A321 lands at Boston Logan International Airport on Nov. 25, 2017. A Delta Air Lines Airbus A319 departs Boston Logan International Airport on Nov. 25, 2017. A Delta Air Lines MD-88 gathers snow at the beginning of a winter storm at Atlanta-Hartsfield International Airport on Dec. 8, 2017. A passenger aboard United Airlines last Boeing 747 flight poses for a portrait on November 7, 2017. A passenger aboard United Airlines last Boeing 747 flight poses for a portrait on Nov. 7, 2017. A cabin crew member aboard United Airlines last Boeing 747 flight prepares meals for passengers mid-way through the flight on Nov. 7, 2017. This photo from May 27, 2015, shows American Airlines jets at Miami International Airport. A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321 departs Boston Logan International Airport on Nov. 25, 2017. A Horizon-operated Bombardier Q400, flying for Alaska Airlines, departs Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in December 2017. Singapore Airlines' new Airbus A380, which is configured with the carrier's luxurious new first-class suites, arrives to Singapore's Changi Airport on Dec. 14, 2017. A Singapore Airlines flight attendant arranges bedsheets of a double bed in a suite of Singapore Airlines' new Airbus A380 during a tour of the plane at Singapore's Changi Airport on Dec. 14, 2017. Singapore Airlines chief executive Goh Choon Phong (L) speaks during the arrival ceremony of the new Singapore Airlines Airbus A380 plane at Changi Airport in Singapore on December 14, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / TOH Ting WeiTOH TING WEI/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_V56N9Singapore Airlines chief executive Goh Choon Phong (L) speaks during the arrival ceremony of the new Singapore Airlines Airbus A380 plane at Changi Airport in Singapore on December 14, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / TOH Ting WeiTOH TING WEI/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_V56O6 A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757-200 taxis out to depart from Atlanta-Hartsfield International Airport on Dec. 8, 2017. An Airbus A320 painted in the colors Joon, the new airline subsidiary of Air France are soon on the apron at the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport on Nov. 30, 2017. The airline debuted service on Dec. 1. A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757-200 departs Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in December 2017. A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in December 2017. Cardinals wave goodbye to a Bangladesh Airlines aircraft In Dhaka carrying Pope Francis after his three-day visit to Bangladesh on Dec. 2, 2017. This photo from Dec. 11, 2017 shows an ASL Airlines Europe Airpost airplane and Brussels Airlines airplane on the snowy tarmac of Brussels Airport. The sun casts a nice light on a new Singapore Airlines Airbus A380 ahead of a formal delivery ceremony on Dec. 13, 2017. A new Airbus A380 Singapore Airlines plane takes off from Airbus' delivery center near Toulouse, France, on Dec. 13, 2017.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com