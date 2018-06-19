KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaiian Airlines and Japan Airlines have submitted paperwork seeking to join forces to potentially bring hundreds of thousands of more people to Hawaii.

The airlines have recently filed an application with the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Japanese government requesting immunity from antitrust laws to create a joint venture, West Hawaii Today reported Saturday.

The partnership would allow the companies to coordinate flight schedules and share certain costs and revenues as well as work together on marketing and advertising, the airlines said in the filings.

The venture would “dramatically increase seamless service options for the traveling public,” allowing the airlines to link operations in the region, they said.

The partnership would open up 34 destinations to Hawaiian Airlines passengers, including service to 28 locations in Japan and six other sites, such as Guam and Hong Kong. Passengers of Japan Airlines would have access to six additional locations in Hawaii.

“Hawaiian, a relatively small carrier, has encountered difficulties trying to break into international markets as a new entrant,” the airline stated in the application. “The Department’s grant of (antitrust immunization) in this proceeding would allow Hawaiian to overcome these obstacles, leading to increased competition and more choices for consumers.”

The companies estimate the partnership would bring an additional 162,000 to 350,000 passengers to Hawaii and generate between 1,855 and 4,049 jobs in the U.S. The U.S. economy could see annual contribution of up to $402.3 million, according to the airlines.

Most other big U.S. airlines already have such "joint-venture partnerships" with foreign rivals. American Airlines coordinates with European partners British Airways, Iberia and Finnair on a number of trans-Atlantic routes. American also has such a deal with Japan Airlines (JAL), which would be separate from any deal JAL cements with Hawaiian.

Delta has similar pacts with Air France-KLM and Virgin Atlantic, as well as with Aeromexico in North American and a just-launched pact with Korean Air, among others. United's joint-venture partners include Lufthansa and Air New Zealand.

As for Hawaiian and Air New Zealand, those airlines are hoping to launch the joint venture next year if they are granted approval this year.

Contributing: Ben Mutzabaugh, USA TODAY

