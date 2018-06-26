WANAKA, New Zealand — We’re well above the tree line. Which explains why it’s so barren. Fluffy clumps of moss dot the landscape in a quilted expanse of camouflage. A thick layer of fog hovers, making the scene that much more epic.

It’s like we’re about to step foot on Mars. Instead, I’m smack dab in Middle Earth territory. Which, to me, is equally exciting.

I scoot myself out of the chopper. And with hunched back and bent knees I jog to escape the swirling blades. I’m staring down the Pisa Mountain Range, home to one of New Zealand's highest mountain-biking trails.

We’re at about 6,500 feet, and it’s go time.

Seconds later, as I hop onto my bike, secure my helmet and start to make my way down the steep, narrow path, my lack of skills is apparent. All I keep thinking is: Don’t knock your teeth out.

It’s immediately apparent that everyone else in the group — except for my trusty videographer, Morgan — has more experience. As the others take off madly down the mountain, there is no doubt.

Turns out, poor Morgan fell victim to the rocky terrain early on. I turn around to check on her. She’s sprawled on the ground like a crime scene chalk outline. It is her first time ever mountain biking. She quickly jumps up, brushes off the dirt and gets back in the saddle.

I think she realizes that 1. there’s no other way down the mountain, and 2. we are venturing through "Lord of the Rings" territory, and it’s gonna be worth it.

It absolutely is.

See stunning scenery on a heli-biking tour in New Zealand Sign up for a heli-bikng adventure in Wanaka, New Zealand, where guests get dropped off via chopper at about 6,500 feet up. 01 / 10 Sign up for a heli-bikng adventure in Wanaka, New Zealand, where guests get dropped off via chopper at about 6,500 feet up. 01 / 10

Our heli-ride, for example, gave us a glimpse of three giant, impossibly blue lakes. Not to mention, we gazed at Mount Cook in the distance, the country’s tallest mountain, and Mount Aspiring, part of New Zealand’s legendary Southern Alps.

Currently, however, we are missing out on the scenery. We’re too busy focusing on dodging rocks and swerving around spiky yellow plants known as Spaniards.

“Watch out!” warns Harriet Latchem, a guide with Wanaka Bike Tours, one of only a handful of operators in the world to offer heli-biking. “They will slice your legs and your tires, too.”

The group takes note and quickly drops into the long tussock track that wraps its way around the hillside, through the lush green paddocks and into the rocky terrain. For the next five hours, we make our way through private high-country farmland that’s as picturesque as it is pristine. The vibrant yellow and green vegetation mixed with the varying shades of blue lakes and snow-capped mountains makes for the ideal backdrop. It comes as no surprise that Disney chose to film "A Wrinkle in Time" in Wanaka.

Stunning terrain

As Morgan and I awkwardly make our way down switchbacks with the guide, the rest of the group attempts tricky shortcuts at high speeds. Several hours later we enter what our guide calls The Gorge, a playful final section where riders can let loose on banks along the side. Three in our group go for it.

“By this point all the riders have found their biking legs,” says Latchem.

And she’s right. Even though I’m not ready for The Gorge, I definitely feel much more confident.

“The actual track itself is not a single track, so it’s great for bikers no matter your skill level,” say Dan McMullan, Wanaka Bike Tour owner.

“There are off-track sections where the advanced bikers can explore and obviously just go faster down. But for the more intermediate or beginner cyclist, guides are available to teach and encourage you along the way.”

The best dream trips you can take in 2018 Witness Iceland’s northern lights with Wilderness Travel: Once considered more of a stopover than a destination in and of itself, Iceland is now among the top dream trips for adventure-seekers and casual tourists alike. New for 2018, upscale adventure outfitter Wilderness Travel has assembled what might be the ultimate Icelandic experience: eight days of hiking, snowshoeing and star-gazing during the darkest months of the year in search of the elusive northern lights. If snowshoeing across lava fields and spelunking through lava tubes is your jam, this is the trip for you. 01 / 10 Witness Iceland’s northern lights with Wilderness Travel: Once considered more of a stopover than a destination in and of itself, Iceland is now among the top dream trips for adventure-seekers and casual tourists alike. New for 2018, upscale adventure outfitter Wilderness Travel has assembled what might be the ultimate Icelandic experience: eight days of hiking, snowshoeing and star-gazing during the darkest months of the year in search of the elusive northern lights. If snowshoeing across lava fields and spelunking through lava tubes is your jam, this is the trip for you. 01 / 10

When mountain bikes fly

Heli-biking has some major advantages. For starters, our heli-ride up the mountain took less than five minutes. If we’d biked up a mountain this size, it would have taken hours and turned our legs to Jell-O.

For pro mountain biker Eric Porter, it’s about getting away from the crowds: "This is a great way to get out on an amazing trail away from people,” he says. “It’s not just about riding crazy stuff either, we got dropped off last year with an overnight kit and spent the night at an awesome hut by a lake, and explored the area and went fly fishing.”

Although heli-biking has been big in New Zealand for a decade now, he says it’s still relatively new in North America with only a few operators offering it, including Tordrillo Mountain Lodge in Alaska.

“I believe New Zealand is one of the pioneers of heli-biking,” he says. “It was 10 years ago the first time I went down there, and it was amazing. You get to ride an amazing backcountry trail back to civilization.”

More recently, though, he’s been heli-biking on a volcano in Mexico and in the Whistler B.C. area, which, he says, is on par with New Zealand.

When adventure calls

Our final mission is to tackle the wide river crossing to finish. The goal is to keep our feet dry for our next stop: the historic Luggate Pub. I don’t succeed. No matter, though: With soggy shoes and blissful exhaustion, I inhale handfuls of fries, a smoothie and an egg sandwich.

There’s no doubt, this was a memorable way to experience the New Zealand countryside. The views are just plain ridiculous, seeing the bikes attached to a helicopter is pretty rad (and makes you feel much cooler than your regular, everyday self) and even learning to dodge rocks is fun.

Best part is: This is private land, so we did not see another soul the whole time. Just bunnies, epic views and massive rock formations perfect for hero posing. And tomorrow holds the promise of more legendary adventuring, which in New Zealand is not hard to find. But, first, the hot tub is calling.

If you go

See prices and options at wanakabiketours.co.nz. If you’re not up for heli-biking, there are several biking trips on flat, but still gorgeous, terrain. For more information, visit newzealand.com/us/feature/mountain-biking-tracks.

Amazing campsites around the world Through Quark Expeditions’ camping program, intrepid passengers get to experience a night of snoozing under the brilliant Antarctic sky. 01 / 23 Through Quark Expeditions’ camping program, intrepid passengers get to experience a night of snoozing under the brilliant Antarctic sky. 01 / 23

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com