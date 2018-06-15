Today's deals make great gifts.

Amazon / Eufy

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Hooray, it's almost the weekend! This one, in particular, is jammed packed with Father's Day and scrambling for last-minute gifts. Thankfully, Amazon has deals and price drops on some of our favorite products, so you can get a nice present without emptying his wallet. There's a robot vacuum for the dad who hates cleaning and Amazon Echos for the tech guy in your life. Plus, they'll come just in time if you have Amazon Prime, so you can still order Dad something and not worry about showing up empty-handed.

1. A robot vacuum for under $200

Let this bot do the cleaning for you.

Eufy

Vacuuming every day takes time away from the important things like spending time with your family or planning a vacation. Thankfully, robot vacuums exist to help keep things tidy in between deep cleanings, giving you more time to do what you love. Typically, the Eufy Robovac 11+ with BoostIQ goes for $250, but right now you can get it for just $180. We love this model because it got a few upgrades from its predecessor with more dirt pick up and more shock absorption, so it won't be knocking around your furniture. At this great price drop, it's worth it for some solid cleaning power.

Get the Eufy Robovac 11+ with BoostIQ for $179.99 and save $70

2. A cult favorite clay face mask

Bring the spa to you.

Aztec Secret

If you're trying to create the ultimate at-home spa experience, you're going to want these clay healing masks. This brand is among the most popular cult beauty products on Amazon, with over 13,000 positive reviews. These masks claim to help cleanse your pores, combat acne, and reduce the appearance of scars, especially when you mix in a bit of apple cider vinegar. Right now, you can get a 1-pound jar for under $5.

Get the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay 1-Pound Jar for $4.58 and save $2.92

3. DNA testing kits for Dad

Give Dad the gift of DNA.

23andMe / AncestryDNA

DNA kits are super popular right now and make the best gifts. Everyone's a little curious about where their ancestors really came from or if they have any long-lost relatives lurking around. Right now, two different DNA testing kits are on sale just in time for Father's Day (hint, hint). You can get the popular 23andMe DNA kits for 30% off or you can get AncestryDNA for 20% off. Both are essentially the same, but 23andMe also offers a service to see how your DNA impacts your health, which is pretty neat.

4. A portable charger for some quick juice

Have power wherever you go.

Anker

There's nothing worse than when you're running errands or traveling and you see your phone dip down below 20%. Instead of setting it to airplane mode, make sure you always have a portable charger with you for a quick boost of power. This one from Anker can charge your iPhone up to five times, delivers 2.4 amps per port, and allows you to charge two devices at once, so you can give a friend some juice too.

Get the Anker PowerCore Portable Charger for $29.99 and save $6

5. Amazon Echos to make your home smarter

"Alexa, order Dad a Father's Day gift."

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Trying to figure out a last minute Father's Day gift? Get Dad an Amazon Echo. He can ask Alexa silly questions instead of calling you and if he's more of a tech guy, he can link up other smart home devices to it. Right now, Amazon is running a sale on three Echo devices: the Dot (perfect for small spaces), the Echo (perfect for the living room), and the Show (perfect for the kitchen). My dad loves using his Echo to listen to music, ask about the weather, and set a timer when he's cooking.

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com