Take a look at the latest and coolest hotel renovations
To celebrate its 10-year anniversary this year, the SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills has unveiled a $22 million renovation of its guestrooms. This is a balcony suite.
The newly renovated SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills has balcony suites.
All 234 guestrooms and 63 suites at the SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills have been renovated.
The newly renovated rooms at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills have vibrant, plush carpets, oversized abstract prints and mirror-lined walls.
The renovation at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills also includes the addition of two new suite categories, including the Style Suite, which features a distinct private bedroom and living area.
The new Storyseeker Suite at the SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills has a bedroom and distinct living area.
The new Style Suite at the SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills has a bedroom and distinct living area. All new rooms a have strategically located USB ports and outlets, high-speed Wi-Fi routers, and 55-inch high definition SMART TVs.
This is a terrace at the newly renovated SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills.
The Palazzo, part of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, has unveiled a renovation of its casino floor, suites and nightlife and dining options.
At Electra Cocktail Club, a digital display spanning 40 feet serves as a focal point.
Electra Cocktail Club at the Palazzo has a 127-seat bar. It has a color palate of black and white with deep teal accents. It also has large tufted sofas in the center of the bar as well as custom lounge chairs.
The Palazzo, part of the The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, has a new nightlife experience. The Electra Cocktail Club is located in the epicenter of the casino floor.
The Palazzo, part of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, has unveiled a renovation of all its suites.
Grand Hotel Golf Resort and Spa in Fairhope/Point Clear, Alabama, has undergone a major renovation of its 405 guest rooms, meeting space, spa, pools, golf courses, restaurants, pier, beaches and grounds.
The Grand Hotel Golf Resort and Spa in Fairhope/Point Clear, Alabama, has gone through a complete renovation, even of its pier. The resort first opened in 1847.
Grand Hotel Golf Resort and Spa in Fairhope/Point Clear, Alabama has dining options such as Southern Rooms, a farm-to-table restaurant, and the 1847 Bar.
The Grand Hotel Golf Resort and Spa in Fairhope/Point Clear, Alabama, has 405 guestrooms. All have been renovated.
The Grand Hotel Golf Resort and Spa in Fairhope/Point Clear, Alabama, sits directly along shore of Mobile Bay.
The Grand Hotel Golf Resort and Spa in Fairhope/Point Clear, Alabama, has pool butlers.
The Grand Hotel Golf Resort and Spa in Fairhope/Point Clear, Alabama, has joined Marriott's Autograph Collection.
The Grand Hotel Golf Resort and Spa in Fairhope/Point Clear, Alabama, will have a farm-to-table restaurant called Southern Rooms.
The Inn Above Tide in Sausalito, California, has undergone a renovation, producing two new suites and a redesigned second-floor suite.
The new suites at The Inn Above Tide in Sausalito, California, have views of the bay and the San Francisco skyline.
The new suites at The Inn Above Tide has bathrooms with soaking tubs.
The dining room in the Founder's Suite at The Inn Above Tide can seat between eight and 14.
The new suites at The Inn Above Tide in Sausalito, California, have private entrances, seaside patios, fireplaces, and views of the bay and San Francisco skyline.
The new suites at The Inn Above Tide have outdoor space.
The Vista Suite at The Inn Above Tide has a plush four-poster king bed oriented towards the San Francisco skyline.
The new suites at The Inn Above Tide range in size from 635 square feet and 1,000 square feet.
The new suites at The Inn Above Tide have outdoor space.
The Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa in Hawaii has completed a multi-million dollar renovation. The resorts sits on 23 oceanfront acres at iconic Pu‘u Keka‘a (Black Rock) on Ka‘anapali Beach. IT was the first resort to open in Ka‘anapali in 1963 and is celebrating its 55th anniversary this year.
This is a pool at the recently renovated Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa.
This is the deluxe oceanfront lanai view at the newly renovated Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa.
The Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa has undergone an extensive renovation.
The $26.5 million renovation of the Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa completely transformed the property’s 508 guestrooms and suites.
All 508 guestrooms and suites at Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa have been renovated.
Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa has a new signature restaurant, ROCKsalt, led by Executive Chef Lyndon Honda.
Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa has a new signature restaurant, ROCKsalt, led by Executive Chef Lyndon Honda. This is the brussels sprouts dish.
The renovated Ali’i Suite is perched atop iconic Black Rock.
Fall will begin soon, and with a new season comes newly restored hotels.

After a healthy summer travel season, hotel owners and managers keep responding with a healthy clip of new renovations. Here are a few recent notable ones.

SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills 

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, this Los Angeles property has just completed a $22 million renovation. All 234 guestrooms and 63 suites have been updated.

The SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills, is also offering new guest programming, a revamped Garden Terrace events space, and elevated culinary and cocktail experiences. 

“The next chapter of SLS Beverly Hills reflects the hotel’s unique location at the crossroads of Los Angeles and Beverly Hills: the epicenter of modern luxury, the entertainment industry and Southern California’s relaxed-yet-effervescent personality,” said general manager Christophe Thomas.

Guestrooms have oversized mirror panels and various accents. They also incorporate white oak, marble and neutral fabrics for a brighter look.   

Rooms have vibrant carpets and handmade needlepoint pillows with classic Picasso prints. A custom-made vintage map of Los Angeles is embedded on top of the media centers.

Two new suite categories have been introduced: the Style Suite and the Storyseeker Suite with private bedroom and living areas. The 1,900 square-foot Presidential Suite has four separate rooms, including a study filled with a collection of L.A.-centric art and culture books.

All rooms have USB ports and outlets, high-speed Wi-Fi routers, and 55-inch high definition SMART TVs.

Culinary director and celebrity José Andrés and creative director chef Aitor Zabala recently debuted Somni, a 10-seat chef’s counter offering an evolving, 20-plus course tasting menu.

San Diego, so close yet so far from L.A.

The Palazzo, part of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

The famous Palazzo, part of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, has gotten a luxurious makeover.

The resort has updated its suites and casino floor and added new nightlife venues and dining outlets.

“Visitors returning to The Palazzo will find a noticeable difference in the energy level of the resort,” said George Markantonis, president and COO of The Venetian, The Palazzo and Sands Expo. “A culmination of nearly two years of work, we have touched nearly every aspect of the guest experience at The Palazzo.”

The casino floor has been re-imagined with art installations, waves of light and marble pathways. The casino has three new bar concepts anchored by the Electra Cocktail Club.

Electra has a digital display spanning 40 feet. It features art in 70 million pixels and more than 1 billion colors. It has a 127-seat bar and large tufted sofas and custom lounge chairs.

Electra joined the sophisticated Dorsey and the romantic Rosina in making up The Venetian Cocktail Collective.

The resort also has new dining concepts, including Mott 32, which will debut in December. It serves dim sum in the Cantonese and Szechuan style.

The 2,872 refreshed suites have new LEED-standard wall coverings, flooring, lighting, and finishes. Prestige at The Palazzo offers premium amenities and personalized services such as a private check-in with a glass of Prosecco.

Shoulder season is here with cheaper rates

Grand Hotel Golf Resort and Spa

The historic Grand Hotel Golf Resort and Spa in Fairhope/Point Clear, Alabama, opened in 1847 along the shore of Mobile Bay. 

The AAA Four Diamond resort recently completed a multi-million renovation and joined Marriott International’s Autograph Collection.

All 405 guestrooms in five buildings spread across 550 acres have been re-done.

Guests will have six new restaurants and lounges to choose from: Jubilee Poolside Grill, Bayside Grill, Southern Roots, Grand Hall, 1847 Bar, and the Local Market. Bucky's Lounge has been remodeled and an outside seating area with fire pits has been expanded. The resort is also offering High Tea Thursday through Sunday in its Grand Hall. A Sunday jazz brunch is also an option.  

A new farm-to-table restaurant, Southern Rooms, will open this week. There will also be an 1847 Bar.

The resort also has new beachside and pool cabanas and a renovated pier with fishing poles. The estate gardens where chefs pick fresh ingredients was expanded with 72 edibles.  

New bikes, paddleboards and other activities have also been added.

California's Highway 1 reopens after mudslide

The Inn Above Tide 

A few minutes north of San Francisco in Sausalito, The Inn Above Tide has new suites, meeting and event space.  

Every room has a view of the San Francisco Bay. The hotel now has two new suites.

The Founder’s Suite, which had been the apartment that belonged to the original hotel owner William McDevitt, totals 1,000 square feet and has expansive views of the bay.

The new City Lights Suite is next to the Founder’s Suite. It is 720 square feet and has a lounge area and private patio.

On the second floor is the 635 square-foot The Vista Suite. It has a new private entranceway with a courtyard.

All accommodations include breakfast, a sunset wine and cheese reception and complimentary wireless high-speed internet.

Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa

This 23-acre oceanfront property on Ka‘anapali Beach is celebrating its 55th anniversary with a new look.

Located on the Hawaiian island of Maui, the Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa opened in 1963. Now, it has undergone a $26.5 million renovation. All 508 guestrooms and suites have been updated. 

The new signature restaurant, ROCKsalt by executive chef Lyndon Honda serves shared plates using local Hawaiian produce. 

The resort is also banning the use of single-use plastic straws. It will offer reef-safe sunscreen to preserve the health of the region’s coral reef.

The renovated Ali’Ii Suite perched atop the Black Rock will play host to weddings.

The Spa at Black Rock offers a new signature facial and an Ola Blend Bar, where guests can create their own bath rituals using indigenous Hawaiian plants.

