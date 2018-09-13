Tips and tricks all travelers should know
01 / 30
Tips on avoiding tips: 1. Take out instead of eating out. If you order takeout, no tip is expected because no table service is provided. 2. Visit a business with a no-tipping policy. But beware: Instead, some "no tipping" restaurants add a mandatory "service charge" of 18% to 20%. 3. Avoid the outstretched hands. (You can.) You can stay in vacation rentals, rent a car or use mass transit, buy your food in a grocery store and take the self-guided tour and avoid having to leave a tip.
02 / 30
How to avoid missing amenities in your vacation rental: 1. Carry a vacation rental emergency kit. If you're staying at a rental, be prepared. Consider an emergency kit with towels, toilet paper, soap and detergent. 2. Consider renting through a service. Companies such as Vacasa, Wyndham Vacation Rentals and TurnKey Vacation Rentals go beyond bare-bones listings. 3. Just ask. Vacation rental owners can be very accommodating.
03 / 30
How to opt out of aggressive email campaigns: 1. Click the unsubscribe button. Every legitimate email campaign must have one. The sooner you click it, the louder your message to the hotel, tour operator or cruise line that these high-pressure tactics won't be tolerated. 2. Say "no" — and say why. Most travel companies will offer a "feedback" option when you opt out of an email campaign. Tell them why you're unsubscribing, especially if the annoyance affects whether you'd do business with them again. 3. Tell the feds. Complain to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) if a business is emailing you without consent. Under the CAN-SPAM Act, you have the right to end the seemingly relentless emails.
04 / 30
How to handle a rude TSA agent: 1. Report the agent to a supervisor. Ask for a Supervisory Transportation Security Officer (STSO) immediately. 2. Complain in writing. You can send an email directly to the TSA (tsa.gov/contact-center/form/complaints). 3. Contact your elected representative. You can contact your representative online at house.gov/representatives/find. Congress has tried to hold the agency accountable for its actions in the past, and its vigilance is bipartisan.
05 / 30
Who to call if your travel insurance claim has been denied: 1. Your state insurance commissioner. To find your insurance commissioner, visit the National Association of Insurance Commissioners site: naic.org/index_members.htm. Some travelers have reported that their claims were honored after copying their state insurance commissioner on their appeal. 2. The Better Business Bureau (BBB). The BBB investigates claims of this nature, but it has little sway over the final outcome of your appeal. 3. A consumer advocate. Even though travel insurance companies operate "by the book," they can be prodded into changing their minds by an outside party. Check out the National Association of Consumer Advocates site for a referral: consumeradvocates.org.
06 / 30
How to avoid an in-flight emergency: 1. Know when you shouldn't go. Generally, you should avoid flying if you're sick, recovering from a serious illness or have a condition that is easily exacerbated by the stress of flying. 2. Don't fly if you're contagious.Airlines will issue a credit and may waive the change fee if you can prove you were sick at the time you were supposed to fly. 3. Avoid flights that could divert. Some flights are likelier to experience a medical emergency than others, particularly those to destinations that tend to attract retirees or passengers in poor health. Flights to Las Vegas, Miami and Fort Lauderdale may fall into that category.
07 / 30
How to avoid wrinkled clothes: 1. Roll, don't fold. It doesn't just save space, it can prevent wrinkles. 2. Spray 'em out. Wrinkle-release sprays can fix travel-related wrinkles in a pinch. 3. Don't overpack — or underpack. “Wrinkling is caused when the bag is underpacked or overstuffed, so add or remove items until you have the perfect amount of items to keep the items in place while traveling," advises author Tori Toth.
08 / 30
How to keep your travel complaint from being ignored: 1. Cite the rules, chapter and verse. If you have a strong case for compensation or a refund, it'll be in the contract. 2. Lawyer up — without lawyering up. Without threatening to go to court, let the company know that it may be violating the law (if, indeed, it is). 3. Appeal to a company's customer service culture. Travel companies frequently promote warranties, customer promises or mission statements that claim to put you first. A quick reference to these documents can be enough to persuade an airline, car rental company, hotel or cruise line to do the right thing.
09 / 30
What standard travel insurance doesn't cover: 1. Pre-existing medical conditions. Though some policies offer a waiver for medical conditions, you have to make sure you meet all of its conditions. 2. Changing your mind. Don't want to take the vacation? Most insurance won't cover you, but you can always go for a more expensive "cancel for any reason" policy, which would. 3. Psychological or nervous disorders. If you can't board a flight because you're afraid of flying, you generally can't file a successful claim. 4. Partying too hard. If you had a little too much to drink the night before your return flight and missed it, don't bother filing a claim.
10 / 30
How to avoid visa problems: 1. Mind your expiration dates. Both visas and passports have an expiration date. Be aware of them, and make sure you don't overstay. 2. Take the right photo. Countries are specific about their requirements (no sunglasses, no hats, specific formatting). 3. Remember, a visa isn't a guarantee of admission.
11 / 30
How to find the best agent: 1. Ask a friend. A personal recommendation remains the best way to find a competent travel professional. 2. Use an agent finder. The American Society of Travel Agents publishes a directory of its agents at Travelsense.org. Also, check a consortium such as Virtuoso or Travel Leaders. 3. Look for the title. The Certified Travel Associate (CTA) and Certified Travel Counselor (CTC) designations issued by The Travel Institute are signs that your agent has taken the time to study up on the industry.
12 / 30
How to avoid a car rental surprise: 1. Read the fine print. Many surprises aren't surprises at all — they're just "gotchas" concealed in the fine print. Look for the "terms and conditions" in small type. Don't ignore them. 2. Ask before you rent. Does your car insurance cover the vehicle? How about your credit card? The only way to know for certain is to ask. If you assume, you may be stuck with an unnecessary bill. 3. Resolve in real time. Don't wait until you get home to fix a bad surprise. Most problems can be resolved at the counter.
13 / 30
How to spot a fake review: 1. Check the reviewer's record. Fake reviews are often posted by accounts with little or no additional review history. 2. Show and tell. Talk is cheap, but photos of a resort or restaurant are harder to fake. You might think twice before trusting a detailed review without photos. 3. Look for extremes. If you see a one-star or a five-star rating or a lot of superlatives in the description, chances are you're looking at a fake.
14 / 30
How to say no to a tip request: 1. Be polite and firm, but don't over explain. The best way to turn down a gratuity request is with a polite but firm "no." Skip the explanation or apology. 2. Avoid a confrontation. Restaurants and other establishments generally push you to offer a tip privately by discreetly slipping a few bills into your check holder. Saying "no" is easy — just leave the tip field on your credit card slip blank or decline to leave extra cash. 3. Use the system to your advantage. For example, can the employee see the tip amount you're authorizing on Square? Not always. If you don't believe you should be tipping, just click the "no tip" field and sign the screen.
15 / 30
How to avoid a traffic ticket overseas: 1. Stay out of downtown areas. Restricted zones are largely confined to heavily congested city centers. Park outside of town, like the locals. 2. Do the math. Pay particular attention to the difference between kilometers and miles, and slow down unless you want a speeding ticket! 3. Read the signs. A few key phrases might be helpful. Look for red circles with the words "Zona Traffico Limitato" in them when you're in Italy. In Germany, it's called an "Umweltzone." In Britain, the signs read, "Congestion Charging" and "Central Zone."
16 / 30
How to avoid unfair fees: 1. Single supplement: Some cruise lines offer single cabins. And some tour operators charge modest single supplements. If you're thinking of traveling alone, ask before you make your reservation. 2. Non-refundable tickets: Southwest Airlines has some of the most passenger-friendly fares and fees, when it comes to changes. 3. Fuel surcharges: Fortunately, these fees must be included in the price of your ticket. But if you see an airline with high fuel surcharges in time of lower oil prices, you may want to seek one that doesn't. 4. Resort fees: Don't stay at a hotel with resort fees. It's the only way to send a message that you don't tolerate these misrepresentations.
17 / 30
How to prevent your identity from being stolen: 1. Don't play fast and loose with your ID. Your passport and ID are some of the most important — if not the most important — travel documents. Don't leave them in your hotel room (if you do, store it in the safe). And when you carry them on your person, keep them close to you, preferably in a money belt or travel wallet. 2. Keep 'em separated. Don't store critical documents, such as a driver's license and a passport, in the same place. You may need one in order to replace the other. 3. Upload copies of critical documents online. You can take pictures of key documents and store them in a secure location online, in case you lose everything. A copy of a document by itself will not allow you to travel, but it can make the process to replace a passport a whole lot easier.
18 / 30
How to fit more in your suitcase: 1. Cube it. Luggage cubes allow you to compress lots of clothes into a compact space, which can easily be packed into a smaller bag. 2. Vacuum pack it. You'd be surprised how much air is between the clothes in your carry-on. A vacuum packing technology can create even more space, although your clothes may be a little wrinkly. 3. Roll it. Instead of folding your clothes and pushing them into the bag, fold and then roll. Even without a cube or vacuum pack, you'll fit more in your luggage.
19 / 30
How to avoid a flight from hell: 1. Avoid connecting and late flights. Generally, the more connections you make, and the later in the day your flight leaves, the greater the chances something will go wrong. 2. Know your rights. By far the best resource for airline consumer rights, at least when it comes to federal regulations, is the Department of Transportation's Fly Rights brochure, which is available online. Also, check your airline's contract of carriage, the legal agreement between you and the airline. 3. Be grateful. Take a deep breath and appreciate the big picture. If your flight lands safely, that's the most important thing.
20 / 30
How to avoid a dirty hotel: 1. Set high standards. Stay at a hotel with top-notch reviews or customer service scores. 2. Check in and check out. If a hotel doesn't meet your standards, don't let an employee talk you into staying, even if you've prepaid for your stay. Leave and ask for a refund. If you don't get it, dispute the charges on your credit card. 3. Report the hotel. Hotels must comply with state and local lodging regulations. If you check into a property that's unlivable, your next call needs to be to the health department to report the condition of the hotel. For added measure, consider leaving a review online to warn others about the hotel.
21 / 30
How to avoid a vacation rental surprise: 1. Rent with names you trust. Airbnb, VRBO and FlipKey have legitimate rentals and higher standards. 2. Assume nothing. Every vacation rental comes with linens, right? Wrong. 3. Never wire money. Wiring money can lead to the most unpleasant surprise of all: a rental that doesn't even exist.
22 / 30
How to spot hidden fees: 1. Don't get cute. If you're booking online, avoid pop-up blockers, unconventional browsers or anything that might interfere with the normal display process. Why? Clever operatives can hide their disclosures in places that can't be seen if you're browsing in an unconventional way. 2. Use a big screen. Making reservations on a tiny phone screen is just asking for trouble. Instead, find a computer, laptop or tablet with ample real estate. Can't read the fine print? Zoom in! 3. Review the grand total. Almost always, you'll find every required extra, including taxes and fees, as part of the "final" charge.
23 / 30
How to avoid fees on your rental car: 1. How to avoid tolls: Car rental companies add extra fees for using their transponders, sometimes charging by the day (whether you use a toll road or not). Either bring your own toll transponder or avoid tolls with a reliable mapping app. 2. How to avoid high insurance rates: Car rental insurance can be found in unexpected places, including your own credit card, travel insurance policy or as a standalone product from your online travel agency. (Some are limited, so be sure to read the restrictions.) If you are starting to plan for your trip or find yourself at the counter without a collision-damage waiver policy, don't worry; you can still buy it from a site like Insuremyrentalcar.com for rates that start at about $5 a day. 3. How to avoid tickets: Download an app like Speed Cameras & Traffic by Sygic, which lets you see the speed limit for the road you are traveling on, or CamSam Plus, which alerts you to speed cameras. Many GPS navigation systems also come equipped with traffic enforcement warnings. Better yet, obey posted laws and speed limits.
24 / 30
How to avoid smells at hotels: 1. Go hypoallergenic. Stay with a hotel that offers hypoallergenic rooms, which are not scented. Most of the major chains now offer no-smell quarters. 2. If you smell something, say something. Some hotels pump smells into every part of the property. If you're sensitive to scents, don't wait until you're halfway through your visit to complain. 3. Fumigate your own room. If all else fails, open a window, or find the source of the smell and stop it.
25 / 30
What to do at the airport for free while you wait: 1. See the art. Phoenix Sky Harbor, for example, has an impressive collection of art. 2. Watch the planes. One of the best places to plane-spot is Honolulu International Airport. Terminals there are connected by long, open-air walkways, where you can see the aircraft up close, smell the aircraft fuel and hear the deafening roar of aircraft engines revving up. 3. Take a hike. Stretch your legs before you take off by walking through the airport terminal. The longest walkable concourse? That would be Denver International Airport's Concourse B, which is 3,300 feet long. But you can always hop on the people mover to the next terminal and keep walking.
26 / 30
How to get an aisle seat: 1. Ask for it. Airlines will assign a desirable aisle seat to passengers who need the extra room or access to the lavatory. If you have a disability or a special need, consult with the carrier's special services desk. You can also ask a fellow passenger to switch with you after boarding. 2. Pull the card. If you have a loyalty card, you may be entitled to a better seat, even if you're sitting in economy class. Your card may work on another airline if it has a codeshare agreement with your favorite carrier. 3. Pay for one. Airlines will love this suggestion because they'll make more money from you. But if avoiding a window or aisle is important, you may want to spend a few extra dollars.
27 / 30
How to keep your personal information private while traveling: 1. Use a virtual private network (VPN). A VPN creates a secure encrypted tunnel between your device and a server somewhere on the Internet. That makes it nearly impossible for someone on the same network to eavesdrop on your network traffic. Also, it can mask your physical location. 2. Tell your phone to say "no." Disable location services, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi when possible. Also, think about the permissions associated with third-party apps, which may have access to your microphone, camera and contacts. 3. Use caution in cars. When renting a car, either manually enter the address into the car’s navigation system or use your own device, but don't connect to the infotainment system.
28 / 30
How to find quiet when you travel: 1. Book where there's less noise. The front of the aircraft is less noisy and tends to have a quieter kind of passenger (read: business travelers). Families with crying children tend to be found near the back of the plane. On a train, look for the quiet cars. 2. Block it. The latest noise canceling headsets can filter out unwanted noise. But if you're serious about avoiding noise pollution, always travel with a pair of earplugs. 3. Timing is everything. Don't expect to get much quiet if you're in New Orleans around Mardi Gras or in one of the popular spring break destinations in March.
29 / 30
How to fight questionable car rental tactics: 1. Sign up for a car rental company's frequent-renter program, like Hertz #1 Club Gold, which allows you to state your rental preferences before you arrive. That could make you less vulnerable to upgrade, downgrade and option games. 2. Automated check-in kiosks limit the amount of interaction with a salesperson. But pay close attention to what you're agreeing to on the screen and never, ever hurry through the options, even if you're in a hurry. One wrong click and you could be paying a lot more for your wheels. 3. With all the insurance games that are being played these days, you need to carry a copy of your car insurance or evidence of insurance through your travel insurance policy or credit card. If you don't, a representative could pressure you — or even deny you the keys to a car.
30 / 30
How to avoid air rage: 1. Fly early. Experts say alcohol and drugs are a major factor of in-flight incidents. So book an early morning flight to avoid heavily intoxicated passengers. 2. Avoid tight quarters. Use a site such as Routehappy that finds flights based on amenities and comfort. Hipmunk rates its flights based on "agony" — a score determined based on price, number of stops and duration. 2. And choose the right seat. A bulkhead row, exit row or seat near the galley might be less likely to be the scene of a midair disturbance. Either these seats tend to get more attention from the flight crew, or regulations restrict the types of passengers who can sit there (specifically, the exit seats).

There's no quick answer to the question, "How do I find the best hotel room?" That's because no two hotel rooms are exactly alike. They defy easy SeatGuru-ization, which is to say you can't create a reliable online directory of room sizes and amenities. 

But you can become your own SeatGuru for hotels. And with the fall travel season just ahead, that answer might just help you have a better night's sleep.

“Choosing the best hotel and room can be a daunting task," says Michael Heflin, a senior vice president at Travel Leaders Group's hotels division. "But it doesn’t have to be."

The trick is to start with the right hotel and then apply a few easy strategies to selecting the right room, or renegotiating your room assignment when your accommodations don't meet your standards.

Plan ahead for the best hotel room

Heflin says thinking ahead and being strategic about your accommodations will help you secure the best room. In fact, that's a common thread among the experts I consulted. Wait until you arrive at the front desk, and you might get a room you don't like. Oh, and that rumor about booking through one of those discount sites and ending up in the broom closet next to the elevator? True, sometimes. 

"Discount websites are loaded with the worst rooms in the hotel," explains Laura Freeman, a travel advisor with The Trip Trotter, a New York travel agency affiliated with Tzell Travel Group. "Which is why they are so cheap."

After careful research and consulting with a trusted travel advisor, choose a hotel that's right for you.

"Call the hotel before arriving and ask to speak to the front desk," says Cheri Young, an associate professor at the University of Denver's school of hospitality management. "The front desk agents are the ones who choose a room for you when you check in, choosing from the available inventory. If you call beforehand, you can talk to a front desk clerk and ask about the best rooms, like corner rooms, a room on a higher floor, away from the elevators and ice machines."

You can ask the front desk clerk to preregister you in a particular room, which means the  clerk will attach your name to a particular room for your arrival in the hotel’s property management system. 

How do you know if it's the right room?

Here's why it's so difficult – impossible, really – to create a universal SeatGuru for hotels. Every guest is different. Every room is different. A hotel room is not an airline seat.

"Much as there are no two identical hotel rooms, there are no two identical guests," says Brendan Bauman, the reservations director at Bedderman Lodging, a company that manages several urban hotels in the Chicago area. "While one guest might enjoy a hotel's room scenic street view, another hotel guest will be driven up the wall by the room's incessant street noise."

You can't even trust arbitrary categories that might show up on booking sites, like "close to an elevator," or "near outside train." Those might have little or no bearing on your comfort, Bauman says.

"Most newer hotels have invested in acoustic neutralizing features that almost entirely eliminate outside noise. So a guest's refusal to be in a room near an elevator may be preventing them from enjoying a room with some extra square footage or an enviable view all while the noise from the elevator is undetectable," he says.

So how do you know if its the right room for you? Read the description carefully, consult with a trusted travel advisor (I know, I'm starting to repeat myself, but this is really important) and then call the hotel to ask specific questions such as "Can you hear the elevator from that room?" or "When does the club under my room close?"

And, at the risk of repeating myself again – ask, ask, ask.

"When I book a room, I'll usually make a note under special requests to ask for something – quiet room preferred, pet-friendly room," says Simon Tam, founder and bassist of a rock group based in Portland, Oregon, and a frequent hotel guest. He says the more details you give the hotel, the less likely you are to be disappointed. 

"Give them as many excuses to provide you with great service as possible," he adds.

11 gorgeous hotels that were made for Instagram
01 / 20
Al Maha Desert Resort, Dubai: While most travelers to Dubai will be populating their social media profiles with shots of towering skyscrapers and buzzing cities, you’ll stand out with snapshots of serene sand dunes. At Al Maha Desert Resort, the Bedouin-inspired architecture blends in nicely with the breathtaking desert landscape.
02 / 20
Its secluded location also means nights are starry and peaceful. Plus, the 42 standalone suites come with infinity plunge pools overlooking the undulating sand. You might also be able to capture wildlife — gazelles and oryx roam the grounds — providing photographic evidence to that story you’ll tell for years to come.
03 / 20
Casa 1810 Hotel Boutique, San Miguel de Allende: Housed in grand colonial-style building inspired by the Alhambra fortress in Granada, Spain, this boutique hotel matches San Miguel’s funky, yet sophisticated, vibe. Modern details combine with traditional Mexican architectural features, like high ceilings, stone archways and cantera columns, for a charming backdrop.
04 / 20
And while the interior courtyard is certainly romantic and peaceful, the best photo ops are arguably up on the roof, where you’ll find a chic bar, small pool and stunning views of the colorful skyline.
05 / 20
Jumeirah Vittaveli, Maldives: Let us count the ways in which Jumeirah Vittaveli makes for great Instagram fodder: It’s located on a private island, offers over-the-ocean suites and on-land villas with private pools, showcases gorgeous views galore, and provides luxe amenities like a stunning outdoor pool, restaurants on white-sand beaches, and an overwater spa. Traditional Maldivian architecture and elegant interiors (think wooden floors and a white-and-cream color scheme) add to the luxe, airy vibe. Best of all, with only 89 units and an isolated address (the closest island is a 20-minute boat ride away), the resort doesn’t get busy, so you won’t have to elbow your way through crowds to score that dreamy, screensaver-worthy shot.
06 / 20
Hotel Marincanto, Amalfi Coast: A short walk from the center of Positano, a picturesque village on the Amalfi Coast, Hotel Marincanto makes this list for three reasons: location, location and location. The property is positioned on a cliff, giving way to gorgeous sea views that lure romancing couples.
07 / 20
Rooms and suites have balconies — many of which also put the water on display. For a closer look, take the set of stairs down to the small sandy beach with calm waters.
08 / 20
And the hotel’s on-site restaurant terrace, full of vines and bougainvillea, and cliffside infinity pool ups the eye-candy quota even more.
09 / 20
San Antonio Hotel, Santorini: Santorini is not in short supply of Instagram-able properties — and San Antonio Hotel, located in a secluded spot at the narrowest point on the island, is one prime example. Built into a natural cave formation within the volcanic rock of the area, the hotel stands out for its striking red stone arches that contrast the bright white facade. Its cliffside position provides unobstructed views of the caldera and Aegean Sea, which are especially impressive from the restaurant terrace and infinity pool which seems to drop into the sea. Rooms, too, have excellent vistas from their furnished balconies (some open to shared terraces), and many suites even have outdoor hot tubs. There’s also a stunning spa built into a cave. In other words, have your camera handy at all times.
10 / 20
La Reserve Paris – Hotel and Spa: Guests of La Reserve, a luxury hotel with “Palace” distinction, have no doubt landed in Instagram gold. Originally built in 1854 as a townhouse for Napoleon III’s half-brother, the property’s interior spaces still maintain a private-mansion feel.
11 / 20
Everything, from the hotel’s gold-leafed Michelin-starred restaurant to the subterranean spa with red lacquered walls to the glamorous bar with red tufted wingback chairs and a marble fireplace, is likely to garner hearts in the triple digits.
12 / 20
The emerald-hued library is the perfect place to sit by the fire and read — or ‘gram — and at night, the wood-paneled space turns into a jazz club with live music. The butler-serviced rooms and suites — decked out in damask silk wall coverings, velvet drapes, period artwork and stunning Carrara marble bathrooms — also await their close-up. Even the hotel’s enviable location, off the Champs-Elysees, will bring plenty of oohs and ahhs, or at least lots of heart-eyed emojis.
13 / 20
ION Luxury Adventure Hotel, Iceland: In addition to being a source of travel inspiration, Instagram is a platform where many take their design cues, too. ION Luxury Adventure Hotel, located down a road that meanders through Thingvellir’s mountainous terrain, gives visitors the best of both worlds. Jutting out from the landscape, the hotel’s concrete and glass facade will have you believing that you’ve stepped inside a fantasy film. The interiors are just as striking, with salvaged wood and volcanic rock details.
14 / 20
With huge windows throughout the property, the stunning scenery is also on display inside. In fact, much of the hotel is geared toward the outdoors, from the stylish spa with an outdoor hot tub to the bar that was built with northern lights viewing in mind. To top it off, the eco-friendly hotel is powered by a nearby geothermal plant.
15 / 20
Raiatea Lodge Hotel, French Polynesia: Every Instagram feed follows an identical formula: awkward selfie, mouthwatering food, adorable animal, gorgeous sunset, repeat. Those headed to Raiatea Lodge Hotel, in French Polynesia, will have no problem scoring the latter. The small, colonial-style property with a cheerful, blue-painted exterior is located across the road from a dock — the perfect perch from which to soak in the stunning sunsets. Plus, all of the rooms have colorful decor and furnished terraces facing the ocean for an added dose of Instagram envy. There’s even a garden-set pool and open-air restaurant serving continental breakfasts and gourmet a la carte fare, so you’re covered for that that tasty food shot, too.
16 / 20
Riad Tamarrakecht, Marrakech: A hidden gem among Marrakech’s winding streets, this charming, family-run riad has plenty of spaces to get snap-happy. As the centerpiece of the property, the courtyard is hung with colorful gauze, lined with mesmerizing tilework, and filled with ornate and bright furniture. The photogenic Moroccan decor is also on display on the plant-lined rooftop, where you’ll find beautiful cushions and padded benches under an atmospheric Berber tent. The lounge area, where residents escape the scorching sun, is more subdued, but equally eye-catching, with black-and-white geometric patterns on the furniture and oil paintings on the whitewashed walls.
17 / 20
Taj Lake Palace Udaipur, India: Before this hotel graced many an Instagram feed, it starred on the big screen, in the famous James Bond flick “Octopussy” — and it’s not hard to see why. Occupying a gorgeous 18th-century palace, in the center of Udaipur’s Lake Pichola, the hotel’s good looks are evident all over.
18 / 20
Courtyards are filled with lush tropical foliage, marble terraces are marked by swing benches, an outdoor pool boasts beautiful lake views, and the exterior displays domed cupolas known as chhatris.
19 / 20
Inside, the attractive lobby features crystal chandeliers and ornately carved pillars and archways, the restaurants are adorned with gold-leaf paintings, and the rooms are decorated in regal Rajasthani furniture — all fit for royalty, and now you, too.
20 / 20
El Nido Resorts Lagen Island: Surrounded by lush tropical forests, stunning limestone cliffs and crystal-clear waters on a remote, largely uninhabited island in northern Palawan, this upscale property is awaiting the snap, crop and filter treatment. There’s plenty more to do beyond photographing every inch of the grounds, though. Outdoor activities, including non-motorized water sports, hiking and island-hopping tours, plus a quiet beach and pool for relaxing in the sun, are just a few top options.

What if they don't give you the best room?

So let's say you end up in the worst room in a hotel. Is there a way to fix it? As a matter of fact, yes.

"If you get to your room and find it's not ideal, first, don't touch anything," says frequent hotel guest Kenny Colvin, who runs Giant Squid Creative, a branding, design and consulting agency in the hospitality sector. "Don't unpack, don't go to the bathroom, nothing – otherwise you make that room unsellable that night."

Go to the front desk and ask if they have anything else available. Ask nicely and smile. The worst that can happen is that they say "no."

"Remember, these people are human beings and probably deal with a lot of angry people," Colvin says. "If you are the bright spot in their day, they may go out of their way to help you out."

Another way to persuade the front-desk employee to switch your rooms: Plunk down your loyalty card. 

"Loyalty goes a long way," says Arik Kislin, co-owner of the Gansevoort Hotel in New York. "While we value every customer, we keep track of those who frequently stay with us. These clients often have priority in receiving such specific accommodations."

So if you want a better room, it's simple. Plan ahead and talk to a travel advisor, take an inventory of your room needs and then negotiate – nicely. Do that, and chances are you'll avoid the worst room in the house.

Tips for getting an even better room

• Note the age of the hotel: The older the hotel, "the less comfortable and older the beds will be" has been the experience of Daniella Flores, a personal finance blogger for the site Iliketodabble.com. She recommends looking for newer, more luxurious properties such as new branded Hilton chains and Westin hotel chains. 

• Don't forget about safety: Comfort isn't everything, says Scott Hume, vice president of operations with travel risk and crisis management firm Global Rescue. "Keep safety in mind," he warns. The safest rooms are located on the side of the hotel farthest from the front entrance, located above ground level but not on the top floor (nothing higher than the sixth floor), without a balcony and not overlooked by another room.

• Use a rebooking site: Sites such as Tingo.com or DreamCheaper.com can help you score an upgrade, says Sam Olmsted, a consultant for La Galerie Hotel, a boutique hotel in the French Quarter of New Orleans. "They look at the reservations you’ve already made. If a nicer room opens up at that price, you automatically get switched over and upgraded," he adds.

J.D. Power: These hotel brands earned the highest marks among guests
01 / 16
Home2 Suites by Hilton earned the highest score among extended stay hotels in J.D. Power’s 2018 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index. This is the Home2Suites by Hilton Dallas Frisco.
02 / 16
Home2 Suites by Hilton earned the highest score among extended stay hotels in J.D. Power’s 2018 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index. This is the Home2 Suites by Hilton Houston Stafford.
03 / 16
Staybridge Suites by InterContinental Hotels Group earn the highest score among upper extended stay brands in J.D. Power’s 2018 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index. This is the Staybridge Suites Seattle Fremont.
04 / 16
This is the Staybridge Suites New York Times Square. Staybridge Suites earned the highest marks among upper extended stay hotel brands in the new J.D. Power guest satisfaction study.
05 / 16
Microtel Inn and Suites by Wyndham earned the highest score among economy brands in J.D. Power’s 2018 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index. This is the Microtel Inn and Suites Penn Yan Finger Lakes Region in New York.
06 / 16
This is the Microtel Inn and Suites by Wyndham El Paso Airport. Microtel is the highest-scoring economy band in J.D. Power's annual survey.
07 / 16
For the fourth consecutive year, Wingate by Wyndham is the highest-scoring midscale brand in J.D. Power’s 2018 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index. This is the Wingate by Wyndham Fargo.
08 / 16
Wingate by Wyndham is the highest-scoring midscale brand in J.D. Power’s 2018 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index. This is the Wingate by Wyndham Fargo.
09 / 16
Drury Hotels has earned the upper midscale title in the J.D. Power 2018 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index for the 13th straight year. This is the property in Orlando.
10 / 16
Drury Hotels has earned the upper midscale title in the J.D. Power 2018 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index for the 13th straight year. This is the property in Orlando.
11 / 16
Hilton Garden inn scored highest among upscale brands in J.D. Power’s 2018 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index. This is the Hilton Garden Inn Wausau in Wisconsin.
12 / 16
Hilton Garden inn scored highest among upscale brands in J.D. Power’s 2018 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index. This is the Hilton Garden Inn Wausau in Wisconsin. This is the Hilton Garden Inn Boulder.
13 / 16
Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants has scored highest among upper upscale brands in the J.D. Power 2018 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index. This is the Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs Hotel.
14 / 16
Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants has scored highest among upper upscale brands in the J.D. Power 2018 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index. This is the Kimpton Saint George Hotel in Toronto.
15 / 16
For the fourth consecutive year, The Ritz-Carlton is the highest-scoring luxury hotel in the J.D. Power 2018 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index. This is The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, Florida.
16 / 16
For the fourth consecutive year, The Ritz-Carlton is the highest-scoring luxury hotel in the J.D. Power 2018 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index. This is The Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage in California.

Christopher Elliott is a consumer advocate. Contact him at chris@elliott.org or visit elliott.org.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com