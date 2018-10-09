WASHINGTON – The Navy ordered all ships at the world's largest base to sea on Monday to avoid the battering of Hurricane Florence.

The commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command directed nearly 30 ships to steam away from the Hampton Roads area of southeastern Virginia, home to Naval Station Norfolk. Florence is forecast to make landfall in North Carolina late Thursday as a major hurricane and subject the region to high winds and heavy rain.

“Our ships can better weather storms of this magnitude when they are underway," Adm. Christopher Grady said in a statement.

Grady ordered all ships in the area to Sortie Condition Alpha, a status which requires them to prepare to head to sea quickly. The ships will be sent to areas of the Atlantic where they can best ride out the storm. The Hampton Roads region, home to more than 1 million people, hosts a number of installations, making it the world's largest naval base.

Ships undergoing maintenance and unable to leave port can add storm lines, drop anchor and disconnect power lines, according to the Navy. Preparations are underway on shore in advance of the storm, including sandbagging in flood-prone areas.

