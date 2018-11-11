Casey Jones

After reaching for a handgun in a moment of crisis, Army combat veteran Casey Jones says he decided instead to empty the pistol's clip into his bedroom ceiling in a desperate bid to save himself from his demons.

Jones, 30, fired every round from a second loaded weapon into the surrounding walls after that. One of those bullets went through a window and lodged behind the shutter of his neighbors' home across the street. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

"In my mind, I was trying to get rid of those rounds before one ended up in my head," Jones told the USA TODAY NETWORK-Tennessee. "But I never wanted to hurt anyone."

The episode led to his arrest in the early hours of Wednesday. The Purple Heart recipient now faces four felony counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

According to arrest warrants, Jones and his wife told responding sheriff's deputies he snapped while playing video games on his Xbox.

"But that wasn't the reason for it — it was never about the Xbox," he said. "It was just one of those nights."

Echoes of the blast

The former Explosive Ordinance Disposal expert acknowledges he still struggles with flashbacks and the frustrations of everyday tasks since he lost both of his legs to an improvised explosive device while serving in Afghanistan in May 2013.

Casey Jones

Jones spent the next two years recovering and learning how to walk again with the use of prosthetic legs at Walter Reed National Army Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Jones also lost two fingers on his left hand. And his right thumb had to be surgically reconstructed.

Despite his progress, the Indiana native admits how easily aggravated he can become in attempts at simple tasks, whether driving or cooking — or playing video games.

"He's a pretty harsh judge of himself when it comes to things he can't do as easily as he used to," said his wife, Shannon Titus. "There always seems to be a constant reminder that he's not good enough."

Casey Jones and wife, Shannon Titus

Sometimes, those feelings of depression can become overwhelming. Soon enough, his mind floods with memories as he feels a phantom tingling in his lost legs, and the heat his body remembers from the instant of the blast.

"I guess it's all inter-connected," the young veteran said.

'Whatever it takes to make this right'

Jones has never formally been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, although he reluctantly is beginning to recognize his struggles. Wednesday's incident wasn't the first time Jones has put a gun to his head, he confessed.

He hopes, however, that this time was the turning point.

Jones, not his wife, called E-911 that night. And in the days after his release from jail, he contacted a counselor through the local Veterans Affairs office.

He also reached out to another combat-wounded vet who he served with — one whom Jones knows he should talk to more often.

Jones is set to appear at a court arraignment this week. And he still needs to apologize to the family across the street, he said.

"I'm willing to go through whatever it takes to make this right," he said. "I'm not crazy. ... I also don't want people to come away from this thinking all vets are some kind of wackos."

More importantly, he wants other veterans and anyone else in crisis to know they should not suffer alone.

"I want people to know," Jones said, "if they need help, get help."

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline offers immediate access to trained counselors — many of them military veterans — 24 hours a day, everyday at 1-800-273-TALK.

