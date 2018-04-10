Before we head off to the weekend (and a possible vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh), we give you the latest updates on the FBI report, more Russian hacking and a very important anniversary.

The next 48 hours are going to be interesting

The FBI report is in. The senators have read it. And protestors followed with a rally. What happens next for Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination is a little complicated, so let's break it down.

First: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell filed a motion late Wednesday to end debate on the nomination.

Second: The vote on that motion will take place Friday, McConnell said. If it passes, it would effectively block any filibuster attempt by Democrats to delay a vote on Kavanaugh. It would take only a simple majority of 51 votes to pass. The Senate could then proceed to the final step: an up-or-down vote on Kavanaugh's nomination.

But before that happens: Senators would have up to 30 hours – divided equally between Republicans and Democrats – to debate the merits of Kavanaugh's nomination.

Finally: After the time is up, the Senate would take a final vote on whether to confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. A vote could happen as early as Saturday afternoon if McConnell orders the Senate to work over the weekend.

Russia is back at it again with the hacking

The Justice Department indicted seven Russian intelligence officers for hacking computers associated with 250 athletes and anti-doping sports organizations. The hacks were retaliation for people and organizations who revealed Russia’s athlete doping program, according to the indictment. “They cheated, they got caught, they were banned from the Olympics, they were mad and they retaliated,” said Scott Brady, U.S. attorney for western Pennsylvania. What were they trying to do? The group, known as Fancy Bears' Hack Team (what a name!), aimed to publicize information to undermine anti-doping organizations and damage the reputations of athletes around the world by falsely claiming they were using performance-enhancing drugs, officials said. It kind of makes the head spin.

Quick: Check your fridge

If you've got eggs, ham or beef in your refrigerator, make sure to keep reading, because these three products were all recalled Thursday. A multi-state salmonella outbreak linked to eggs from an Alabama farm has sickened 38 people across seven states. An Arizona company is recalling 6.5 million pounds of various beef products that could also be contaminated with salmonella and sickened 57 people in 16 states. And more than 89,000 pounds of ready-to-eat ham is also being recalled for listeria contamination that has led to one death and three illnesses. Don't just check before you eat — check before you chop, too: Walmart is recalling 246,000 axes for injury hazard.

#MeToo, one year later

As we sign off for the week, know that Friday marks the one-year anniversary since the #MeToo movement started. (Oct. 5 was the day the first piece about Harvey Weinstein was published.) The cultural impact was swift and dramatic and momentum has continued to build, with #MeToo informing the current national divide over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Laws have been slower to change, our USA TODAY analysis found, with just a slight uptick of bills passed in the last year over the year prior.

Here’s some of our smartest coverage to keep the conversation going:

