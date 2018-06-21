Intel CEO Brian Krzanich resigned suddenly after a "past consensual relationship with an Intel employee" came to light, the company said Thursday.

His sudden exit comes after an internal and external investigation ordered by the company "confirmed a violation of Intel’s non-fraternization policy, which applies to all managers," Intel said.

"Given the expectation that all employees will respect Intel’s values and adhere to the company’s code of conduct, the board has accepted Mr. Krzanich’s resignation," Intel said.

Intel chief financial officer Robert Swan was appointed as interim CEO.

Details of Krzanich's relationship were not immediately disclosed, including the identity of his romantic partner.

Krzanich tried to guide the tech giant toward a growth path predicated on big data and self-driving cars.

But he also had to grapple with security concerns regarding Intel's chips in consumer devices. He announced in January that the company would update its last five years of chips after concerns about their vulnerability to hacking emerged.

Intel's stock rose 2% in pre-market trading to $54.50 after the company also projected promising revenue and profit figures for its second quarter.

The company declined to make Krzanich available to comment.

“The board believes strongly in Intel’s strategy and we are confident in Bob Swan’s ability to lead the company as we conduct a robust search for our next CEO," Intel chairman Andy Bryant said in a statement. "Bob has been instrumental to the development and execution of Intel’s strategy, and we know the company will continue to smoothly execute. We appreciate Brian’s many contributions to Intel."

This story is developing.

