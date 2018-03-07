SAN FRANCISCO — A drone light show could be the future Fourth of July entertainment in wildfire-prone northern California — but not this year. Hundreds of drones, set to wow viewers with a patriotic display of flashing lights in the sky, were grounded Wednesday by windy conditions.

Intel's "Shooting Star Drones," which you may have seen at the Winter Olympics, Coachella or Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show in 2017, were set to perform Wednesday at Travis Air Force Base, north of San Francisco, but the show was postponed until July 5th, at 9pm, pending weather conditions.

The Travis Air Force Base show plans to use 500 drones and feature a gigantic red, white and blue image of an American flag and California icons, all synchronized to music that will be broadcast for the viewers.

Intel drones can fly in up to 18 mile per hour winds, but winds are expected to be 30 miles per hour in the area at Wednesday's planned flight time, the company said.

Travis Air Force Base is just an hour south of Yolo and Napa County wildfires that forced evacuations this week.

Drone shows could be a safer alternative to fireworks in the future, and fire officials in California are happy to see the shift toward drones.

From a fire safety perspective, it's "definitely worth it to use a drone over live fireworks,” said Lynne Tolmachoff, chief of public education for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as CalFire.

Several drought-prone cities in the West turned to drones this Fourth of July when city officials said fireworks wouldn't be allowed due to fire danger.

A couple Fourth of July drone shows at Civana Carefree in Arizona weren't affected by wind and were still a go, said Rianna Riego, the chief brand and wellness officer there. That event will be put on by Firefly Drone Shows, a Detroit-based company.

You can watch those shows via live stream on Civana's Facebook page, Riego said.

Fireworks: America celebrates the Fourth of July Nick Stott and his daughter Makenna, 7, from Yosemite, CA watch the Independence Day fireworks near the Austin Country Club over Lake Austin in Austin, TX. 01 / 15 Nick Stott and his daughter Makenna, 7, from Yosemite, CA watch the Independence Day fireworks near the Austin Country Club over Lake Austin in Austin, TX. 01 / 15

