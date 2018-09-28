1. Buying stocks When buying stocks with a credit card, the purchaser needs to balance the potential return against the potential cost -- that is, interest and other fees from accounts that aren't paid in full each month. Since the inception of the S&P 500 in 1928, the companies listed have returned an average rate of about 7% annually, when adjusted for inflation. According to the Federal Reserve, the average interest rate for credit card accounts that assess interest is 15.54%. While some cards may offer 0% APR for a limited period of time, rates can reach as high as 25% or more, depending on the card and on a person's credit rating and payment record. Unless the card account is kept current, there is literally no percentage in buying stocks on credit.

Question: How many stocks should I own in my portfolio to ensure that I'm properly diversified?

Answer: This is an excellent question and touches on some important concepts for newer investors to learn. If you own too few stocks, your portfolio will not be well-diversified, and your returns will be far too dependent on any one stock's performance. On the other hand, if you own too many stocks, great performance from one or two won't make much of a difference to your returns and you might as well invest in mutual funds instead.

Unfortunately, there's no great answer to this question, and financial professionals often have differing opinions. Personally, I suggest at least 10-15 stocks in your long-term investment portfolio, and 20-30 seems to be an ideal amount.

Having said that, there are some questions that may be even more important than the number of stocks in your portfolio. For instance:

Are your stocks spread across a variety of different industries, or are you highly levered to one type of business? You could own 50 stocks, but if they're all banks, you aren't really diversified at all.

Regardless of the number of stocks you own, do you have too much money invested in any one of them? If you own 30 stocks, but 50 percent of your money is in your three largest holdings, you may want to spread it out a bit.

