Sen. Jeff Flake called out President Donald Trump for mocking Christine Blasey Ford, saying that behavior was "kind of appalling."

Trump, during a rally Tuesday night, criticized Ford, who testified last week about her allegation that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were both teenagers.

At one point during the rally, Trump mocked Ford's testimony.

“I had one beer, that’s all I remember,” Trump said, pretending to be Ford.

“I don’t know – over and over,” he said, framing Ford’s testimony. “And a man’s life is in tatters.”

Flake, speaking on the "Today" show, said discussing sexual assault allegations at a rally was "just not right."

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., after speaking during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about an investigation, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington. After a flurry of last-minute negotiations, the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced Brett Kavanaugh's nomination for the Supreme Court after agreeing to a late call from Sen. Flake for a one week investigation into sexual assault allegation against the high court nominee.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

"I wish he hadn't done it and I just say it's kind of appalling," the Arizona Republican said said.

Last week, Flake voted to advance Kavanaugh's nomination, but called for the reopening of the investigation into the judge's background. The senator, who is retiring after this year, said the judge's nomination would be "over" if the FBI found that Kavanaugh lied to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

More: Kavanaugh compromise: Sens. Jeff Flake, Chris Coons channel their mentors, John McCain, Joe Biden

More: No, Jeff Flake isn't filing charges against women who confronted him on sexual assault

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com