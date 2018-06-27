Terrified passengers in a plane about to take off at New York’s JFK Airport had to put their hands up and drop their cell phones as FBI agents and other law enforcement stormed the plane after a hijacking alert was mistakenly set off.

Authorities at the airport, located in New York City’s Queens section, activated the airport's hijacking response system at around 8 p.m. Tuesday when the JetBlue aircraft lost radio contact and the hijacking alarm was sent.

In social media images, passengers could be seen with their hands raised as heavily armed FBI and Port Authority officers inspected the Los Angeles-bound JetBlue flight.

Video shows the plane on the tarmac surrounded by police and emergency vehicles.

"Woah. My worst nightmare," passenger Alexa Curtis wrote in a tweet. "I honestly thought we were going to die. I AM ALIVE THANK GOSH I MEDITATE." Another passenger described the incident at "traumatizing."

Curtis, a blogger, told CNN that she was extremely fearful during the incident.

"SWAT came and told us to pull our phones away and leave (our) hands up," she said.

Officials inspected the aircraft and determined there was not a security threat, a Port Authority spokesperson said.

Curtis said passengers were not told about the cause of the incident and were taken to a new plane once law enforcement officers had left.

The incident started after Flight 1623, an Airbus 321 bound for Los Angeles, lost contact with the air traffic control tower while taxiing for takeoff at about 8 p.m. After about five minutes passed, the pilot entered a hijack alert by mistake, spurring law enforcement to board the plane, the New York Daily News reported.

According to the paper, the plane’s pilot even held up a piece of paper with his cell phone number written on it so police surrounding the jet could call him and find out what happened.

FAA STATEMENT CORRECTION: The @JetBlue aircraft was an Airbus A321. — The FAA (@FAANews) June 27, 2018

The incident came after the plane "experienced a radio equipment problem," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

Talking to the Daily News, JetBlue spokeswoman Paula Acevedo said she did not know what had cause the radio failure.

“Shortly before departure, Flight 1623 from New York JFK to Los Angeles experienced a radio issue impacting the crew’s ability to communicate and a false alarm was sent to JFK tower,” she said in a written statement.

More: TSA: Fliers will face more scrutiny for powders in carry-on bags

More: Police kill gunman trying to hijack Oregon helicopter

More: After 5 years of silence, pirates hijack oil tanker off Somalia's coast

More: Seizing control: Recent plane hijackings around the world

“While communication was reestablished via alternate channels, authorities responded in an abundance of caution. The aircraft was cleared and returned to the gate for inspection.”

Meanwhile, Port Authority spokeswoman Lenis Rodrigues told the Daily News that there was “a false alarm sent to tower as a result of a radio communications failure. … The aircraft was inspected and cleared with no security threat.”

USA TODAY's Ben Mutzabaugh contributed to this report.

ARCHIVES: JetBlue unveils special 'RetroJet' paint scheme

JetBlue unveils 'RetroJet' paint scheme on one of its Airbus A320s JetBlue provided this picture of the new 'RetroJet' livery for one of its Airbus A320 aircraft. 01 / 32 JetBlue provided this picture of the new 'RetroJet' livery for one of its Airbus A320 aircraft. 01 / 32

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com