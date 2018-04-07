The author of the "Harry Potter" books must think President Donald Trump is a mere muggle when it comes to his writing skills.

J.K. Rowling, the British author who turned the "Harry Potter" series into a multi-billion-dollar franchise, expressed her glee Tuesday via social media at Trump's latest typo-blunder when he boasted about his talents as a wordsmith.

Trump's boast came in a tweet, since deleted, that misspelled "pour" after he bragged about his "ability to write." The original tweet read:

"After having written many best selling books, and somewhat priding myself on my ability to write, it should be noted that the Fake News constantly likes to pour over my tweets looking for a mistake. I capitalize certain words only for emphasis, not b/c they should be capitalized!"

Hours later, Trump corrected himself, using the correct spelling — "pore" — in a tweet:

After having written many best selling books, and somewhat priding myself on my ability to write, it should be noted that the Fake News constantly likes to pore over my tweets looking for a mistake. I capitalize certain words only for emphasis, not b/c they should be capitalized! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2018

The president's tweets drew the attention of Rowling, who expressed her amusement in a series of tweets. She burst out in digital laughter.

Merriam-Webster also poked fun at Trump's mistake, tweeting definitions of “pore over”: “to read or study very carefully,” and “pour over”: “to make expensive coffee." The online dictionary also took an indirect jab at Trump's hairstyle by providing a definition to "comb over" in the tweet.

'pore over' 🔍"to read or study very carefully"



'pour over' ☕️"to make expensive coffee"



'comb over' 💇‍♂️"to comb hair from the side of the head to cover the bald spot"https://t.co/br20fgpmAb — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) July 3, 2018

Others on social media joined in on lampooning the commander in chief:

pore — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 3, 2018

From one professional writer to another: you suck at it. Also, it’s “pore over.” Also, you’re a traitor to our country and your presidency is possibly illegitimate. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 3, 2018

Before his critical "pour" tweet about the press, Trump initially tweeted that The Washington Post is “a discgrace to journalism,” according to The Associated Press.

