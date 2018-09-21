WASHINGTON – Former Vice President Joe Biden regrets how Anita Hill was treated 27 years ago and hopes the same thing doesn't happen to Christine Blasey Ford.

“What should happen is the woman should be given the benefit of the doubt and not be, you know, abused again by the system," Biden told NBC's "Today" show in an interview broadcast Friday.

Biden spoke as Ford and her attorney negotiate possible testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee about her allegations that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh assaulted her at a high school party when they were teenagers.

Biden said the FBI should investigate Ford's accusations against Kavanaugh – "we did that for Anita Hill" – and that the Senate should not proceed with votes on the nominee until Ford testifies.

Biden chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee in 1991 when Hill gave testimony alleging sexual harassment by then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas. Biden also took heat for what critics called a badgering of Hill by Senate inquisitors, particularly Republicans.

"What happened was she got victimized again during the process," Biden told NBC.

As for the criticism, Biden said Senate rules prevented him from reining in questions by other committee members.

The former senator from Delaware said too many of his colleagues "vilified" Hill during the 1991 hearings, and, "I wish I could’ve done more to prevent those questions, the way they asked them."

Asked what he would tell Hill today, Biden replied: “I’m sorry I couldn’t have stopped the kind of attacks that came to you ... But I never attacked her, I supported her. I believed her from the beginning.”

Senators have a right to ask "tough questions" of any witness, Biden told NBC, but should avoid "character assassination."

The former vice president and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, spoke with NBC ahead of a summit devoted to promoting cancer research.

Biden is contemplating a presidential bid in 2020 but declined to reveal his plans to NBC: “I desperately want to change the landscape, and there’s more than one way to do that ... you got a lot of talented people, but we got to stop this degradation of the system that’s going on."

Mrs. Biden said, "I think Joe, you would make a great president, but let’s think about it.”

The former vice president understands the difficulties that accusers of sexual assault face in going public, both then and now.

"I think I got it in '91," Biden said. "People have their own opinion."

