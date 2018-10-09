Gty 1030401524 E Ace Ent Cel Tel Usa Ca
Chrissy Teigen lays a congratulatory smooch on husband John Legend after he won his first Emmy Sunday, joining the EGOT club.
Getty Images

John Legend is living up to his name, becoming the first African-American man to join the prestigious EGOT club.

The singer took home an Emmy from Sunday's Creative Arts ceremony for his producer role on NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar," which won live variety special.

An Emmy had been the only remaining piece of the EGOT crown missing from his trophy case. The singer already had 10 Grammys, an Oscar for his original song from 2014's "Selma" and a Tony for producing the 2017 revival of the play "Jitney."

The significance of the EGOT was not lost on him.

"Before tonight, only 12 people had won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony in competitive categories," Legend noted on Instagram Sunday night. "Sirs Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice and I joined that group when we won an Emmy for our production of their legendary show Jesus Christ Superstar. So happy to be part of this team. So honored they trusted me to play Jesus Christ. So amazed to be in such rarefied air."

Wife Chrissy Teigen posted a video of Legend using the bench from his piano to place the Emmy on the top shelf of his trophy wall. "Perfect," she whispers n the background.

She captioned the video, "And I say hey, what a wonderful kind of day," referencing a popular internet joke that claims Legend looks like the animated TV aardvark, Arthur. 

View this post on Instagram

And I say hey, what a wonderful kind of day

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

That post followed a congratulatory backstage photo of Legend with Lloyd Webber and Rice, with the caption "EGOT GOATS." 

View this post on Instagram

EGOT GOATS

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

"BIG CONGRATS TO JOHN LEGEND BECOMING THE FIRST BLACK MAN TO COMPLETE THE EGOT!" crowed Chance the Rapper. "SO PROUD AND HAPPY FOR YOU MAN"

"Late Late Show" host James Corden also paid tribute, writing, "What @johnlegend achieved last night is beyond exceptional. He is 39 years old and the first black man to win the EGOT. He did it with an obscene amount of talent, but also with grace, humility and a generosity of spirit. It is an incredible moment for him and his family."

Legend joins an elite club of only 15 stars to win in competitive categories at each of showbiz's biggest awards shows: Emmys, Grammys, Oscars and Tonys.

Before Sunday, there were only 12: Legend was joined by his co-producers from "Superstar," composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice

The elite group of winners includes Robert Lopez, Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, Rita Moreno, Mike Nichols and Whoopi Goldberg. (Lopez, the "The Book of Mormon" and "Frozen" songwriter, who was 38 when he achieved EGOT status, is still the youngest to win all four awards. Legend is 39.)

Legend could win a second trophy for his title role in "Superstar," when the Primetime Emmys take place on Sept. 17 (NBC, 8 EDT/5 PDT).

Epa Usa Television Creative Arts Emmy Awards Photo Room Ace Television Usa Ca
epa07009547 Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber (L), American singer-songwriter John Legend (C) and author Tim Rice (R) hold their Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special for 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert' during the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 09 September 2018. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards honor excellence in Television technical categories such as makeup, casting direction, costume design, editing and cinematography. The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards Ceremony will take place on 17 September 2018. EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER ORG XMIT: MAN129
EPA-EFE

I

Related: NBC brings back 'Jesus Christ Superstar' for John Legend's live musical

Up next: NBC taps inner hippie with 'Hair Live!' as next musical, set for spring

The latest award caps a special year for Lloyd Webber, who turned 70 this year and whose autobiography, "Unmasked," came out in the spring along with a massive, four-CD collection of his songs performed by the likes of Barbra Streisand, Lana Del Rey and Madonna. He was the subject of a Grammy Awards tribute, and winter Olympics fans would have noticed Lloyd Webber soundtracks for several skaters.

"Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert" beat out the telecasts of the Grammys, the Oscars and the Golden Globes, as well as the benefit show "Night of Too Many Stars" on HBO.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Emmy Awards 2018: The nominees
01 / 72
Who could be taking home a golden Emmy statue on Sept. 17? Here are the nominated hopefuls.
02 / 72
Best drama: "The Americans," FX
03 / 72
Best drama: "The Crown," Netflix
04 / 72
Best drama: "Game of Thrones," HBO
05 / 72
Best drama: "The Handmaid's Tale," Hulu
06 / 72
Best drama: "Stranger Things," Netflix
07 / 72
Best drama: "This Is Us," NBC
08 / 72
Best drama: "Westworld," HBO
09 / 72
Best comedy: "Atlanta," FX
10 / 72
Best comedy: "Barry," HBO
11 / 72
Best comedy: "Black-ish," ABC
12 / 72
Best comedy: "Curb Your Enthusiasm," HBO
13 / 72
Best comedy: "GLOW," Netflix
14 / 72
Best comedy: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Amazon
15 / 72
Best comedy: "Silicon Valley," HBO
16 / 72
Best comedy: "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," Netflix
17 / 72
Best actor, drama: Jason Bateman, "Ozark," Netflix
18 / 72
Best actor, drama: Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us," NBC
19 / 72
Best actor, drama: Ed Harris, "Westworld," HBO
20 / 72
Best actor, drama: Matthew Rhys, "The Americans," FX
21 / 72
Best actor, drama: Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us," NBC
22 / 72
Best actor, drama: Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld," HBO
23 / 72
Best actress,drama: Claire Foy, "The Crown," Netflix
24 / 72
Best actress, drama: Tatiana Maslany, "Orphan Black," BBC America
25 / 72
Best actress, drama: Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale," Hulu
26 / 72
Best actress, comedy: Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve," BBC America
27 / 72
Best actress, drama: Keri Russell, "The Americans," FX
28 / 72
Best actress, drama: Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld," HBO
29 / 72
Best actor, comedy: Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish," ABC
30 / 72
Best actor, comedy: Ted Danson, "The Good Place," NBC
31 / 72
Best actor, comedy: Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm," HBO
32 / 72
Best actor, comedy: Donald Glover, "Atlanta," FX
33 / 72
Best actor, comedy: Bill Hader, "Barry," HBO
34 / 72
Best actor, comedy: William H. Macy, "Shameless," Showtime
35 / 72
Best actress, comedy: Pamela Adlon, "Better Things," FX
36 / 72
Best actress, comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Amazon
37 / 72
Best actress, comedy: Allison Janney, "Mom," CBS
38 / 72
Best actress, comedy: Issa Rae, "Insecure," HBO
39 / 72
Best actress, comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish," ABC
40 / 72
Best actress, comedy: Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie," Netflix
41 / 72
Best supporting actress, drama: Alexis Bledel, "The Handmaid's Tale," Hulu
42 / 72
Best supporting actress, drama: Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things," HBO
43 / 72
Best supporting actress, drama: Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale," Hulu
44 / 72
Best supporting actress, drama: Lena Headley, "Game of Thrones," HBO
45 / 72
Best supporting actress: Vanessa Kirby, "The Crown," Netflix
46 / 72
Best supporting actress, drama: Thandie Newton, "Westworld," HBO
47 / 72
Best supporting actress, drama: Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale," Hulu
48 / 72
Best supporting actor, drama: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, "Game of Thrones," HBO
49 / 72
Best supporting actor, drama: Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones," HBO
50 / 72
Best supporting actor, drama: Joseph Fiennes, "The Handmaid's Tale," Hulu
51 / 72
Best supporting actor, drama: David Harbour, "Stranger Things," HBO
52 / 72
Best supporting actor, drama: Mandy Patinkin, "Homeland," Showtime
53 / 72
Best supporting actor, drama: Matt Smith, "The Crown," Netflix
54 / 72
Best supporting actress,comedy: Zazie Beetz, "Atlanta," FX
55 / 72
Best supporting actress, comedy: Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Amazon
56 / 72
Best supporting actress, comedy: Aidy Bryant, "Saturday Night Live," NBC
57 / 72
Best supporting actress, comedy: Betty Gilpin, "GLOW," Netflix
58 / 72
Best supporting actress, comedy: Leslie Jones, "Saturday Night Live," NBC
59 / 72
Best supporting actress, comedy: Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live," NBC
60 / 72
Best supporting actress, comedy: Megan Mullally, "Will and Grace," NBC
61 / 72
Best supporting actor, comedy: Louie Anderson, "Baskets," FX
62 / 72
Best supporting actor, comedy: Alec Baldwin, "Saturday Night Live," NBC
63 / 72
Best supporting actor, comedy: Tituss Burgess, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," Netflix
64 / 72
Best supporting actor, comedy: Brian Tyree Henry, "Atlanta," FX
65 / 72
Best supporting actor, comedy: Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Amazon
66 / 72
Best supporting actor, comedy: Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live," NBC
67 / 72
Best supporting actor, comedy: Henry Winkler, "Barry," HBO
68 / 72
Best limited series: "The Alienist," TNT
69 / 72
Best limited series: "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story," FX
70 / 72
Best limited series: "Genius: Picasso," National Geographic
71 / 72
Best limited series: "Godless," Netflix
72 / 72
Best limited series: "Patrick Melrose," Showtime
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com