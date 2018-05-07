Sen. John McCain

Nick Oza/The Republic

CORNVILLE, Ariz. — Former prisoner of war and present Sen. John McCain wasn't able to travel abroad this Independence Day as he has previously to greet service members and diplomats fighting for American freedom.

But the ailing Arizona Republican, who celebrated the Fourth of July with his family at their retreat near Sedona, Arizona, still had those who serve our country on his mind.

"As I spend this Fourth of July at home in Arizona, my thoughts are with these courageous men and women fighting terrorism and tyranny around the world. It is because of their sacrifice that our country remains a beacon of hope to all people held captive by oppression, violence and injustice."

In 2016 and 2017, McCain spent the Fourth of July with U.S. troops in Afghanistan. On July 19 of last year, the Mayo Clinic revealed he had a brain tumor diagnosed as glioblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer that Sen. Ted Kennedy, D-Mass., died from Aug. 25, 2009.

► June 21: Trump's rally line about her father is 'gross,' Meghan McCain says

► June 19: McCain rips Trump's family separation policy

► June 17: Meghan McCain tweets Father's Day photo

McCain remains chairman of the influential Senate Armed Services Committee though Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., has been presiding over the meetings. McCain left Washington most recently on Dec. 17 and has not said when he will return.

McCain's daughter Meghan, political commentator and a co-host of ABC's The View, also is in Arizona this week.

Tuesday evening, she posted a video of her and her mom, Cindy, sliding town a giant inflatable water slide set up on the lawn of their home in Cornville, about 90 miles north of Phoenix.

► May 28: HBO's 'John McCain: For Whom the Bell Tolls' isn't a eulogy

► May 22: Susan Bayh, former Indiana first lady, undergoes surgery for glioblastoma

John McCain, the six-term senator and 2008 GOP presidential nominee, continues to go through physical therapy as he battles his brain cancer.

In a social media video June 28, Meghan McCain said her dad is "hanging in." The senator's office has not been giving official health updates, so information about his condition from his family and friends is closely watched.

As I mark this #IndependenceDay at home in #Arizona, my thoughts are w/ the brave & selfless patriots serving around the world, who shoulder our burdens every day to secure the freedom we celebrate on this holiday. https://t.co/X3zyssTKg4 pic.twitter.com/8pvptFndQF — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 4, 2018

Last week, Meghan McCain said her mom was doing well and that she would be in Arizona, where she grew up, for a week. She said her husband, Ben Domenech, was going with her.

"She's hanging in," the younger McCain said. "She's so strong and she's so beautiful, and she's really the rock of my family. She's doing really good."

Late Tuesday, Meghan McCain posted an Instagram video of her and her mom laughing while slipping down one of the ginormous water slides.

► May 17: In new memoir, John McCain talks Trump dossier, questioning Comey

► May 10: 'He's dying anyway': White House official mocked John McCain

Another video showed Cindy McCain slipping down a slide by herself, laughing hard.

"My mom told me that she was getting us water slides," Meghan McCain said, laughing, on another video. "This is not exactly what I thought we were getting for the Fourth of July. This is the biggest water slide in the world... This is like a water park water slide."

Follow Yvonne Wingett Sanchez on Twitter: @yvonnewingett

Related

► March 13: No timetable for John McCain's return to the Senate, daughter says

► Dec. 17: Sen. John McCain returns to Arizona, will miss vote on tax bill

► Sept. 24: Sen. John McCain: Doctors gave me 'poor prognosis' on cancer fight

► Sept. 8: Mom with terminal brain cancer gives birth to baby girl while on life support

► July 30: McCain's type of cancer vexes doctors, but emerging therapies on horizon

► July 25: McCain returns to Senate and casts critical health care vote

► July 20: Sen. John McCain has brain tumor, doctors say

Photos: John McCain through the years Sen. John McCain poses at the Republic Media building in downtown Phoenix on Thursday, August 3, 2017. 01 / 41 Sen. John McCain poses at the Republic Media building in downtown Phoenix on Thursday, August 3, 2017. 01 / 41

.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com