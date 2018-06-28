Valerie Macon, AFP/Getty Images
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julia Roberts is getting social.
The "Pretty Woman" star has joined Instagram and made her first ever social media post. It's a photo of her sitting in grass wearing denim shorts and a black top that says "love." She captioned the photo, "Hello" with a sunshine emoji.
The 50-year-old Oscar winner does not have a Twitter or Facebook account.
More: Julia Roberts hopes 'healing is next' for Hollywood
More: 'But first, let me take a selfie': 10 celebs observing #NationalSelfieDay
Pretty woman: Julia Roberts turns 50!
She's famous, fun, and still fabulous! Julia Roberts celebrates her 50th birthday on Oct. 28, 2017. Born a Smyrna, Ga. peach, Roberts first studied journalism, but then tried acting, seeing her brother Eric Roberts' success. At the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival, she's all smiles during the 'Money Monster,' photocall.
01 / 50
She's famous, fun, and still fabulous! Julia Roberts celebrates her 50th birthday on Oct. 28, 2017. Born a Smyrna, Ga. peach, Roberts first studied journalism, but then tried acting, seeing her brother Eric Roberts' success. At the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival, she's all smiles during the 'Money Monster,' photocall.
01 / 50
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com