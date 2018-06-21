24. Kroger • % of shoppers visiting in April: 11.1% • % of grocery store shoppers: 14.4% • # of U.S. stores: 2,782 • Annual revenue: $122.7 billion ALSO READ: Hottest Businesses to Franchise in America

Kroger reported a $2 billion profit Thursday for its first quarter, reaping a windfall from the sale of its convenience store business.

Excluding its $1.8 billion profit from the sale of its business, Kroger netted a $626 million profit.

Shares of Kroger Co. surged Thursday after the company topped Wall Street expectations and gave an upbeat outlook.

Total sales rose 3.4 percent to $37.5 billion. Identical-store sales in supermarkets excluding fuel increased 1.4 percent during the fiscal quarter ended May 26.

"We are confident in our ability to deliver on our plans for the year and our long-term vision," said CEO Rodney McMullen.

Kroger raised the low end of its net earnings guidance for the fiscal year from a range of $3.59 to $3.79 per diluted share to a range of $3.64 to $3.79.

Wall Street analysts had forecast Kroger would generate $560 million in profits before one-time items and notch $37 billion in sales for the quarter.

Last year, Kroger reported a $303 million profit on $36.3 billion in sales for the same quarter.

The grocery store has been making more investments in online offerings while shedding more traditional convenience stores in an effort to become more competitive. Earlier this year it sold its convenience store unit for $2.15 billion and then went on to increase its investment in British online grocer Ocado.

It also bought meal-kit seller Home Chef as competitors including Albertsons and Amazon also expand into that market.

The stock gained $2.90, or 11 percent, to $29.12 in premarket trading.

Kroger shares have dropped nearly 5 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 3.5 percent. The stock has risen 17 percent in the last 12 months.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

