Lava pouring from the Kilauea Volcano for the past five weeks has destroyed 600 homes on Hawaii's Big Island, Hawaii county mayor Harry Kim said Friday, with no end in sight.

Kim told reporters that in the last three days alone, 320 of the homes were destroyed in the coastal community of Kapoho along with all the homes in Vacationland.

“It hurts like hell,” Kim said at a briefing with emergency responders at the Hawaii County Civil Defense building, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports. “What we lost is the most beautiful place on earth.”

Hawaii Gov. David Ige says the state is giving the county $12 million to help with overtime pay, food and equipment for teams trying to cope with the tragedy.

Civil Defense Spokeswoman Janet Snyder said the mayor estimated a minimum of $5 million a mile is needed to repair destroyed roads.

The Big Island, also known as the island of Hawaii, is about 200 miles southeast of Oahu, where the capital, Honolulu is located.

The U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaii Volcano Observatory reports that aid lava "continues unabated" from Fissure 8, near the most populous area, with fountains of lava shooting as high as 200 feet in the air.

Officials with the USGS say there is no way to know when the eruption will end or if more lava-spewing vents will open.

The lava from Fissure 8 is feeding one channel that is flowing into the ocean at Kapoho Bay, creating land that now juts out nearly a mile from the former shoreline.

The HVO says the point at which the lava enters the ocean is particularly hazardous. The danger includes walking on uneven, glassy laval flow surfaces and around unstable, vertical sea cliffs.

"Venturing too close to an ocean entry on land or the ocean exposes you to flying debris from sudden explosive interaction between lava and water," the HVO warns.

The Observatory also notes that loose material can easily be eroded away by surf, causing the new land to become unsupported and slide into the sea. In several instances, such collapses have also incorporated parts of the older sea cliff.

In addition, the interaction of lava with the ocean creates "laze", a corrosive seawater plume laden with hydrochloric acid and fine volcanic particles that can irritate the skin, eyes, and lungs, the HVO says.

