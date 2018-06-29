This June 21, 2018, file photo shows security personal standing before shoes and toys left at the Tornillo Port of Entry in Tornillo, Texas, where minors crossing the border without proper papers have been housed after being separated from adults.

A group of legal organizations filed a lawsuit on Friday accusing the Department of Health and Human Services of mistreating unaccompanied minors in its custody, ordering them to take psychotropic drugs without their relatives' consent and making it overly difficult to reunite them with family.

The lawsuit comes just days after a federal judge in California ordered the Trump administration to stop separating families through its "zero-tolerance" policy and immediately begin reuniting more than 2,000 minors with their parents. And it follows a similar lawsuit filed in April alleging government-run facilities were over-medicating children to manage the trauma they experienced after being separated from their parents.

One of the groups that filed Friday's lawsuit is the Los Angeles-based Center for Human Rights & Constitutional Law, which engineered the 1997 "Flores settlement" that dictates much of how the federal government must treat migrant children in custody. The Trump administration is asking a California court to alter that agreement to make it easier to detain minors for longer periods of time with their parents.

Carlos Holguín, general counsel for the center, said the treatment of immigrant minors has come a long way since his group first started challenging the federal government more than 30 years ago. But he said the Trump administration has repeatedly tried to water down protections for minors separated at the border and about 8,000 more already in its custody, prompting Friday's lawsuit and others like it.

"We've had two steps forward, and now it feels as if we're taking one step back," Holguín said Friday. "That is part of the work we're trying to do here, to try and prevent a return to the old days where the treatment of (minors) was simply off the charts."

When asked for a response, the Department of Health and Human Services said it does not comment on pending litigation.

The latest lawsuit, filed Friday in California, includes five minors who allege a wide range of abuses at the hands of contractors who run shelters for Health and Human Services' Office of Refugee Resettlement.

One child, a 12-year-old boy from Guatemala who has been in custody since February, has allegedly been administered psychotropic drugs to treat depression that he developed while in custody. According to the complaint, the boy refused to continue taking the medication because it hurt his stomach, which led shelter officials to transfer him to a psychiatric institution without consulting his adult sister, who had been trying to win his release.

The complaint alleges that officials at the Shiloh Residential Treatment Center in Texas will not release the boy until he is deemed psychologically sound, even though they concluded that one of his "major stressors" was being separated from his family.

In another case, a 16-year-old girl from Honduras who is partially deaf has been administered Prozac, Abilify, Clonidine, Risperdal, Seroquel and Zyprexa, according to the complaint, but she has not been given hearing aids during her 11 months in custody.

The lawsuit also claims that government officials are creating insurmountable challenges to relatives who want the children released into their custody.

Shiloh officials have not released the Honduran girl even though she has an older sister in Minnesota who has been trying to take her in. According to the complaint, the sister was told by shelter officials that she needed to move to a new home, provide the girl with her own bedroom and demonstrate that she could afford more than $500 a month to pay for the medications that the shelter prescribed.

The lawsuit alleges that neither the girl or her sister have received any written determinations, have not been provided legal counsel, and indicated that there was no way to appeal the requirements.

Officials at Shiloh did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A 17-year-old boy from Mexico has faced similar difficulties trying to reunite with his father in California. According to the lawsuit, officials at the Yolo County Juvenile Detention Center told his father that he needed to enroll the boy in school before he was released, but the school told the father his son couldn't be enrolled until he was physically present.

Neha Desai of the National Center for Youth Law, an Oakland-based group that is part of the lawsuit, said the government was creating "impossible barriers" that penalize poverty and limit family reunification.

Holguín said the federal government has many tools at its disposal to control illegal immigration. But, he said, mistreating children in custody "is not among the tools."

