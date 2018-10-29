Boeing rolls out its 10,000th 737 jet
Thousands of Boeing employees at the Renton, Wash., factory celebrated the 10,000th 737 to come off the production line on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
This Boeing 737 Max 8, painted in the colors of customer Southwest Airlines, was celebrated as the 10,000th 737 to roll off the assembly line on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
Employees sign a Southwest banner commemorating the carrier's acceptance of the 10,000th 737 to roll off the Boeing assembly lines.
Southwest Airlines and American Airlines operate the same new Boeing 737 involved in the fatal Lion Air crash in Indonesia.

Southwest Airlines was the first airline in North America to offer scheduled service on the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, with its first flight from Dallas to Houston in October 2017.

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly praised the plane's fuel efficiency and quieter engines when the service was launched.

"The Max 8 is the future of the Southwest fleet,'' he said at the time.

Southwest had 23 175-seat Max 8s in its fleet of 742 aircraft as of Sept. 30, and has orders for more.

Southwest on Monday issued this statement on the crash of Lion Air  Flight JT 610 from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang:  "The entire Southwest family extends our Southwest heart to Lion Air and offers our deepest condolences to each of the families and loved ones affected by the tragic accident in Indonesia. We are in touch with Boeing and will await the findings from this tragic event.''

American Airlines has 15 Boeing 737 Max 8s in its fleet. It added the plane to its fleet in November 2017. Spokesman Ross Feinstein said the airline will monitor the investigation through Boeing and crash investigators.

Boeing says the 737 Max is the fastest selling plane in its history, with nearly 4,700 orders from more than 100 customers worldwide.

The company issued this statement: "The Boeing Company is deeply saddened by the loss of Flight JT 610. We express our concern for those on board, and extend heartfelt sympathies to their families and loved ones. Boeing stands ready to provide technical assistance to the accident investigation. In accordance with international protocol, all inquiries about aviation accident investigations must be directed to Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee (NTSC).

United Airlines doesn't operate the Max 8 but launched flights with the Boeing 737 Max 9 in June from its hub at Houston George Bush International Airport.

Boeing's 737 MAX 9 completes its maiden flight
The first Boeing 737 MAX 9 takes off from Renton Field in Renton, Wash., on April 13, 2017.
