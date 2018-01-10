President Trump speaks in the White House Rose Garden on May 4, 2017.

President Trump will hold a news conference in the White House Rose Garden at 11:00 a.m. ET on Monday to announce a trade deal with Canada and Mexico as a replacement for the NAFTA agreement that the Trump administration has repeatedly maligned.

"Late last night, our deadline, we reached a wonderful new Trade Deal with Canada, to be added into the deal already reached with Mexico," Trump had tweeted earlier in the morning.

U.S. and Canadian officials announced the new deal overnight. The U.S. had imposed a deadline of midnight Sunday with Canada to reach a new three-country deal.

The deal is designed to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, which Trump has denounced as unfair to the United States. The new agreement includes new rules for the movement of products between the three countries, and even a new name.

"The new name will be The United States Mexico Canada Agreement, or USMCA," Trump tweeted. "It is a great deal for all three countries."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has argued with Trump over trade in recent months, is scheduled to hold his own news conference Monday.

