White House from the north side, with top of Washington Monument visible behind it.

WASHINGTON -- White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will take questions from reporters on a variety of issues on Thursday at 2:30pm. The press briefing is scheduled to take place 30 minutes after the release of the Department of Justice Inspector General's report on the Clinton email investigation.

The briefing also comes just days since President Trump met, earlier this week, with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore in an unprecedented bilateral meeting between the two heads of state. This morning, in an unexpected development in the story, North Korean state television aired a video showing President Trump in an awkward handshake exchange that led to his saluting a high ranking member of the military of the North Korean regime.

Also, President Trump said a day with the North Korean leader was enough to render the nation "no longer a nuclear threat."

On the 2018 elections front, earlier this week saw the results of primary races where outspoken, pro-Trump Republican candidates won over moderate Republicans who distanced themselves from, or even openly criticized the president.

Also happening on Capitol Hill, Paul Ryan has agreed to put two bills on immigration reform on the House floor for votes next week. Neither is expected to pass, but the move quashes an attempt to circumvent the Speaker of the House.

USA TODAY is providing live coverage of Tuesday's press briefing 2:30 p.m., which you can watch in the player above.

