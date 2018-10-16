Classic cocktails: The Bellhop Bar debuts at all Loews hotels
Loews Hotels will serve handcrafted cocktails nightly from a retrofitted luggage trunk for a limited time. It's called the Bellhop Bar.
Loews Hotels will serve handcrafted cocktails nightly from a retrofitted luggage trunk for a limited time. It's called the Bellhop Bar.
Loews Hotels will serve handcrafted cocktails nightly from a retrofitted luggage trunk for a limited time. It's called the Bellhop Bar.
Loews Hotels will serve handcrafted cocktails nightly from a retrofitted luggage trunk for a limited time. It's called the Bellhop Bar.
Loews Hotels will serve handcrafted cocktails nightly from a retrofitted luggage trunk for a limited time. It's called the Bellhop Bar.
Loews Chicago Hotel will have a “Co-HOP Honey Old Fashioned” featuring Angel’s Envy Bourbon, Co-HOP Honey Simple from the hotel’s Flavor by Loews Hotels partner, Angostura bitters and Orange Bitters.
Loews Regency New York, guests can get a taste of the city with the “Olive New York” cocktail with Hangar One vodka and Noilly Prat dry vermouth.
Loews Miami Beach Hotel’s “Old Fashioned con Mango” includes Angel’s Envy Bourbon, mango-infused simple syrup, mango bitters, orange bitters and a slice of dehydrated mango.
Loews Coronado Bay Resort is offering guests “Sage Advice,” the new cocktail featuring Hangar One vodka, St. Germain Elderflower liqueur and safe leaves.
It’s 5 o’clock somewhere. That’s when all Loews Hotels across the USA will open The Bellhop Bar until next year.

The retrofitted steamer trunk will have bespoke beverages stored in antique apothecary-style bottles in 19 properties from 5 to 7 p.m. daily, starting Oct. 22. The Bellhop Bar promotion runs through mid-January.

The launch of the bar is a nod to a time when travelers would pack their belongings in wardrobe trunks for extended journeys. 

Guests can walk up to The Bellhop Bar and choose from two pre-batched cocktails that use Angel’s Envy Bourbon or Hangar One Vodka. Red and sparkling wine will also be featured from The Count by Buena Vista Winery, the oldest winery in the USA, and Conundrum. Each hotel has also created two cocktails unique to its destination. There will be an opening bell ritual to announce that the bar is in service.

“As we enter into the extended holiday season, we wanted to create a cocktail promotion that evokes a wistful affection for the past, helps guests toast the season of celebrations and is aligned with our brand food & beverage point of view at Loews,” says Mark Weiss, senior vice president of food and beverage for Loews Hotels and Co.

Loews Chicago Hotel will have a “Co-HOP Honey Old Fashioned” featuring Angel’s Envy bourbon, Co-HOP honey simple syrup from the hotel’s Flavor by Loews Hotels partner, Angostura bitters and orange bitters.

For an Italian twist, Loews Portofino Bay at Universal Orlando Resort is serving the “Magari No. 2” cocktail featuring Hangar One Vodka, lemon juice, Limoncello and basil leaves.

For a look at the cocktails, see the photo gallery above. 

