National Best Friends Day is the day to honor your BFF.

The made-up holiday also could be called "BOGO Day" as some businesses are offering buy-one-get-one free deals to celebrate.

The deals

Grab your bestie and celebrate the made-up holiday June 8 with these deals available at participating locations nationwide. Some require past email registration or rewards program signup.

Auntie Anne's: Buy a classic pretzel and get one free with a coupon good through June 18. The coupon also includes a buy-one-get-one free deal at Cinnabon.

Cinnabon: Through June 18, buy one classic roll and get one free at participating mall locations with this coupon.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Rewards members get a buy-one-get-one free bagel and shmear deal Friday and Saturday. Sign up for future offers at www.einsteinbros.com.

Gold's Gym: Workout for free Friday without a membership with your bestie for Gold's BFF Day. Check in at the front desk of participating locations to use the equipment and attend classes June 8. Learn more at www.goldsgym.com/golds-bff.

Godiva: From 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, the chocolate chain is celebrating with a Chocolixir happy hour. Buy one frozen beverage and get one 50% off at any location nationwide.

Jamba Juice: Insider Rewards members, buy any bowl, get a bowl or smoothie free with an emailed coupon. Sign up for future offers at www.jambajuice.com.

Long John Silver’s: While not a special to share with a friend, every Friday through Aug. 28, crab cakes are $1 each.

P.F. Chang's: During weekdays through June 15, buy one lunch bowl and get one free with this coupon. Dine-in only.

Rubio's Coastal Grill: It's also World Oceans Day and Rubio's is giving away free insulated tote bags with any purchase Friday with a coupon posted at www.rubios.com.

Youfit Health Clubs: Because working out is more fun with a buddy, the clubs are offering a free trial pass. Sign up at www.youfit.com/free-pass.

