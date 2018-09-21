LOS ANGELES -- A man accused of brutally raping women across Northern California in a series of crimes that began 27 years ago was arrested this week after DNA evidence lead police to the suspect, officials announced Friday.

Roy Charles Waller, 58, of Benicia, was arrested Thursday morning in Berkeley. The so-called NorCal rapist is suspected of at least 10 sexual assault cases from 1991 to 2006, according to District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert. The assaults occurred in Sonoma, Solano, Contra Costa, Yolo, Butte and Sacramento counties over 15 years.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, discusses the arrest of Roy Charles Waller, who is suspected of committing a series of rapes, during a news conference Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Waller, 58, was taken into custody in Berkeley by Sacramento Police, Wednesday Sept. 20, 2018, and faces multiple counts of rapes that occurred in Northern California starting in 1991.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) ORG XMIT: SC505

AP

Investigators cracked the case through genetic genealogy and the website GEDmatch, Schubert said. They entered DNA from the crime scenes, including blood, and built a family tree from the site's database, according to local media reports. The tree led them to Waller, prompting investigators to collect and test two samples of his DNA.

He matched the DNA profile of the suspect, and was linked directly to a 2006 sexual assault in Sacramento, according to officials.

“DNA is the silent witness to the truth,” Schubert said at a press conference Friday. “For 27 years, that truth was not known until now.”

Waller entered his victim’s houses late at night, said Detective Avis Beery, who worked on the case since it started. Victims were sometimes asleep or up and about.

“He would overcome them. He would bind them and then repeatedly sexually assault them,” Beery said. “He would ransack their homes and sometimes he would kidnap the victims and take them to ATMs where he would get money out of their accounts. Other times he would steal personal items from their homes.”

Waller is married and has worked the same job for the last 25 years, according to Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn. Police arrested him as he arrived at the University of California, Berkeley, where he works as a safety specialist, managing training for equipment and machinery, including forklifts, aerial lifts, respirators, according to a university statement.

Waller was put on investigative leave after his arrest. "According to UCPD and the Sacramento Police Department, there is no indication that any crimes occurred within the campus community, however UCPD will be reviewing any open sexual assault cases to determine if any might be related," a statement from the university read.

The District Attorney’s Office filed a felony complaint charging Waller with 12 counts of forcible sexual assault on Wednesday. He could serve a life sentence if convicted and was being held in custody with no bail. His arraignment date was set for Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Police suspect there could be more victims. They asked victims of similar crimes who did not report or anyone with information about these crimes to call (916) 808-1SPD (1773), a Sacramento Police Department tip line.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com