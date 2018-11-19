Marriott has new contracts with many of its employees.

Marriott International ended its strike with its Boston hotels over the weekend. The strike lasted 46 days. The largest hotel company in the world has also settled contracts with employees in Detroit; San Jose, California; Oakland, California; and San Diego.

“Now we expect the rest of the hotel industry to follow that leadership and settle new agreements for the thousands of hotel workers with expired contracts across Boston and Cambridge,” says Unite Here Local 26 president Brian Lang.

Unite Here, the union representing Marriott’s employees, including housekeepers and front desk personnel, says it is still negotiating new contracts in San Francisco and Hawaii. More than 3,500 workers are still on strike there.

“We are looking forward to welcoming our associates back to work,” Marriott said in a written statement.

The employees have spent months in negotiations with Marriott. Their contracts expired in July and August. They are asking for increased wages, job security as hotels adopt more technology, and workplace safety.

Marriott has 850 company-managed hotels in the U.S. and Canada. It has 140,000 managed employees in the USA.

