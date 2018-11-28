Marriott International has reached a tentative agreement on a new contract with 2,700 of its workers in Hawaii.

The workers are members of Unite Here’s Local 5. If ratified, the agreement would end the longest strike in the union’s history.

Workers are voting on the contract now. Polls close at 12:30 a.m. EST, and results should be known by 1:30 a.m. EST.

“We’re grateful for the solidarity of our fellow union members and the support of the entire community,” Unite Here Local 5 president Gemma Weinstein said in a written statement.

The strike continues for 2,500 employees at seven properties in downtown San Francisco. That protest is in its eighth week. Negotiations will resume there on Saturday and Sunday.

Marriott had been negotiating with about 7,700 employees in eight cities since contracts expire in July and August. The workers include housekeepers, front desk attendants, restaurant employees, bellhops and others not in a management position.

Two spokespeople for Marriott did not respond to requests for comment this evening.

On Nov. 18, Marriott agreed to terms with striking workers at its Boston hotels after a 46-day strike. Contracts have also been settled with employees in Detroit; San Jose, California; Oakland, California; and San Diego.

The employees have been asking for increased wages, job security as hotels adopt more technology, and workplace safety.

The strike in Oahu and Maui, which began Oct. 8, was one of the largest. The strike involves five hotels owned by Kyo-ya and operated by Marriott: Sheraton Waikiki. Also included are The Royal Hawaiian, Westin Moana Surfrider, Sheraton Princess Kaiulani, and Sheraton Maui.

“The new agreement meets the needs of our employees and Kyo-ya,” the management of Kyo-ya said in a written statement.

This story is developing.

The brands and hotel rooms of Marriott International, by the numbers Aloft Hotels is one of Marriott International's lifestyle brands. This is the Aloft Philadelphia Downtown. AC Hotel by Marriott Irvine is located in California. Aloft Hotels is one of Marriott International's lifestyle brands. This is the Aloft Philadelphia Downtown. AC Hotel by Marriott Madison Downtown is in Wisconsin. Autograph Collection is Marriott's collection of independent hotels. This is the Roomers Hotel Munich, Autograph Collection. Autograph Collection is Marriott's collection of independent hotels. This is the Hotel Park City, Autograph Collection, in Utah. Courtyard by Marriott Queretaro is about 140 miles away from Mexico City. Courtyard by Marriott Stafford Quantico is near the FBI Academy. Marriott International acquired the Canadian based Delta Hotels and Resorts. This is the Delta Toronto. Marriott International acquired the Canadian based Delta Hotels and Resorts. This is the Delta Toronto. Legendary hotelier Ian Schrager designed the EDITION hotel brand for Marriott. This is The Miami Beach EDITION. Legendary hotelier Ian Schrager designed the EDITION hotel brand for Marriott. This is The Miami Beach EDITION. Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Akron Fairlawn is located in Ohio. Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Fort Smith is located in Arkansas. Four Points by Sheraton Manhattan Midtown West is one of several Marriott properties in New York City. Four Points by Sheraton Kolasin, Montenegro is in one of Europe's most up-and-coming destinations. Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center is in a Maryland suburb outside of Washington, D.C. Gaylord Texan Resort Hotel & Convention Center is in Grapevine, Tex. JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa is a popular Italian resort. JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa is a popular Italian resort. Le Méridien Seoul is one of Marriott's luxury properties. Le Méridien Seoul is one of Marriott's luxury properties. Moxy is one of Marriott International's newest brands. This is the MOXY NYC Times Square. Moxy is one of Marriott International's newest brands. This is the MOXY NYC Times Square. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel De La Paix, Geneva is one of Marriott International's upscale properties. Residence Inn London Bridge is one of Marriott's latest properties. Residence Inn London Bridge is one of Marriott's latest properties. Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve is a luxury hotel located in the hills of Ubud along the Ayung River in Bali. Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve is a luxury hotel located in the hills of Ubud along the Ayung River in Bali. Marriott inherited the Sheraton brand from Starwood. Sheraton Grand Los Angeles is one of its flagship hotels. Marriott inherited the Sheraton brand from Starwood. Sheraton Grand Los Angeles is one of its flagship hotels. Springhill Suites by Marriott Jackson Hole in Wyoming has full kitchens. SpringHill Suites by Marriott Springdale Zion National Park is located in Utah. The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is one of Starwood's luxury brands. Marriott now owns the brand. The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is one of Starwood's luxury brands. Marriott now owns the brand. The Luxury Collection is a collection of five-star hotels. The Gritti Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Venice is one of them. The Luxury Collection is a collection of five-star hotels. The Gritti Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Venice is one of them. The Tribute Portfolio was a Starwood collection of four-star hotels. Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel, is in Florida. The Tribute Portfolio was a Starwood collection of four-star hotels. Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel, is in Florida. TownePlace Suites by Marriott Austin North/Tech Ridge has a full breakfast and free Wi-Fi. TownePlace Suites by Marriott Austin North/Tech Ridge has a full breakfast and free Wi-Fi. W Hotels is Starwood's luxury boutique hotel brand. It is now owned by Marriott International. W Shanghai – The Bund is one of its most popular properties. W Hotels is Starwood's luxury boutique hotel brand. It is now owned by Marriott International. W Shanghai – The Bund is one of its most popular properties. Westin is another Starwood brand that Marriott inherited. The Westin Denver International Airport is one of its properties. Westin is another Starwood brand that Marriott inherited. The Westin Fort Lauderdale is one of its properties. Renaissance Hotels is one of Marriott's longtime lifestyle hotels. This is the Renaissance Downtown Hotel, Dubai. Renaissance Hotels is one of Marriott's longtime lifestyle hotels. This is the Renaissance Downtown Hotel, Dubai.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com