Matthew Broderick attends the New York Film Festival on Oct. 1, 2016 for the "Manchester by the Sea" world premiere.

Gilbert Carrasquillo, FilmMagic

Matthew Broderick is joining "The Conners."

The actor, 56, is set to make a guest appearance on the "Roseanne" spin-off for an upcoming episode, Broderick's rep Simon Halls confirmed to USA TODAY Saturday.

Broderick is expected to play Peter, an on-screen love interest for Laurie Metcalf's character, Jackie, during a Halloween episode airing Oct. 30.

Something may go awry between the characters, however – a plot summary for the episode on IMDb.com reveals: "Jackie introduces someone new to the family at the Halloween party and insists that Dan vet him, only to immediately wish that she hadn't."

The ABC sitcom premiered Tuesday with 10.5 million viewers, edging out NBC's "Manifest" as the biggest same-day premiere for a new show this season, according to preliminary Nielsen estimates.

Broderick is best known for his leading role in the 1986 film "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and as the adult voice of Simba in Disney's "The Lion King" trilogy.

Contributing: Gary Levin

More: 'The Conners' reveals how the show kills off Roseanne – and fired Roseanne Barr responds

More: Matthew Broderick will be adult Ralphie Parker on Fox's 'A Christmas Story' live musical

'Roseanne' actors: Where have they been?

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com