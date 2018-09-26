Big Mac
A McDonald's Big Mac.
McDonald's

The seven classic McDonald’s burgers sold in the U.S. are now free from artificial preservatives, flavors and colors, the company announced Wednesday.

They are the hamburger, cheeseburger, double cheeseburger, McDouble, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, double Quarter Pounder with Cheese and Big Mac.

The pickle, though, is still trouble; it is made with an artificial preservative.

"Customers are able to skip it, if they prefer," said McDonald’s USA president Chris Kempczinski.

According to the company, the ingredient changes impact close to two-thirds of McDonald’s national burgers and sandwiches and all 14,000 U.S. restaurants.

More: From hashtags to comments: 4 steps to get more followers on Instagram

More: PlayStation players can now play Fortnite with friends on Xbox, other platforms

More: Does 'yes' mean 'yes?' Can you give consent to have sex to an app?

Prices of menu items aren't expected to go up as a result. The amount of the company spent to make the switch was "minimal," so McDonald's plans to absorb the costs, explained Kempczinski, though ultimately, owner-operators determine pricing.

The problematic ingredients were American cheese, Big Mac Special Sauce and some buns.

Here's what was removed:

  • American cheese: Gone is the sorbic acid, an artificial preservative. (The company had previously switched the beta carotene to a naturally-derived beta carotene to give the cheese its orange color.)
  • Big Mac Sauce: Out came the potassium sorbate, sodium benzoate and calcium disodium EDTA, all artificial preservatives. The sauce contains no fake flavors or colors.
  • Buns: The artificial preservative calcium propionate was removed from the regular bun; the Quarter Pounder Bun, also known as the sesame seed bun; and the Big Mac Bun. None contained artificial colors or flavors.

“We know quality choices are important to our customers, and this latest positive change to our classic burgers demonstrates our committed journey to leading with the customer and building a better McDonald’s," Kempczinski said.

He pointed out that the chain's other food-quality steps have included switching to 100 percent fresh, not frozen, beef in Quarter Pounders, removing artificial preservatives from Chicken McNuggets and committing to cage-free eggs by 2025.

Fast food burgers
01 / 20
test
02 / 20
Whataburger's Sweet and Spicy Bacon Burger.
03 / 20
Double Double without toppings, containing two patties and two cheese slices at In-N-Out Burger.
04 / 20
A Quarter Pounder hamburger at McDonald's restaurant in Effingham, ill, March 30, 2017.
05 / 20
This is a Jack in the Box Double Jack Burger.
06 / 20
A Wendy's single hamburger with cheese combo meal at a Wendy's restaurant in Pittsburgh, PA.
07 / 20
This is aBurger King's "BK Quad Stacker" hamburger with four beef patties, topped with bacon, cheese, sauce, lettuce, pickles and onions, August 19, 2009, in Washington, DC. It weighs in with 1010 calories, 70 grams of fat, 30 mg of saturated fat, 3 grams trans fats, 210 mg cholesterol, 34 carbs, 6 grams sugar, 64 grams protein, and 1800 mg sodium, not counting the 500 calorie French Fries.
08 / 20
This is a Shake Shack burger in Madison Square Park in New York City.
09 / 20
Whataburger's Double Meat Double Cheese hamburger.
10 / 20
A bacon cheeseburger with French fries at a Five Guys in Centreville, VA, Oct. 20, 2014.
11 / 20
A McDonald's cheeseburger and fries in Novato, Calif. Dec. 8, 2014.
12 / 20
A cheeseburger and french fries from Shake Shack in Chicago.
13 / 20
This are Burger King Halloween Whoppers, Oct. 5, 2015, in Centreville, VA. The burger, inspired by the Black Burger in Japan, is made with A-1 Steak sauce and food coloring, with a pitched-black bun covered with Sesame seeds.
14 / 20
Wendy’s prepared single hamburgers and Frosty desserts at the Rolling Stone’s fifth annual Big Game Bash in San Francisco Feb. 7, 2016.
15 / 20
This is a Burger King burger in Bristol, England, Feb. 20, 2018.
16 / 20
A McDonald's Quarter Pounder, left, and Double Quarter Pound burger is shown with fresh beef on March 6, 2018, in Atlanta.
17 / 20
This is a Wendy's single hamburger with cheese combo meal at a Wendy's restaurant in Pittsburgh, Monday, March 17, 2014. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) ORG XMIT: PAGP [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
18 / 20
This is a Jack in the Box Ultimate Cheeseburger.
19 / 20
Burger King Whopper meal combo is seen at a restaurant in Punxsutawney, Pa. on Feb. 1, 2018.
20 / 20
The Western Bacon Cheeseburger on display at the Carl's Jr. opening in Manhattan on January 30, 2018 in New York.

The move is driven by customers' elevated expectations about food quality, ingredients and sourcing, Kempczinski explained.

"All you have to do is look around at... packaged foods and other restaurant concepts," he said. "Customers certainly are becoming more demanding about knowing what’s in their foods."

McDonald's said the menu items not free of artificial preservatives, flavors and colors are the Egg McMuffin; Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit; Bacon, Egg & Cheese McGriddles; Filet-O-Fish; and several of the Signature Crafted Sandwiches.

There's no specific timeline for when the final third of the menu will become artificial preservative-, flavor- and color-free, Kempczinski said.

The reason for stripping the three out of the majority of the chain's burgers comes down to economics, according to Robert Derrington, senior restaurant analyst at the Telsey Advisory Group, a New York-based brokerage firm.

"They’re trying to make their food more relevant to a broader audience," he said. "It's all about sales. It’s ultimately for consumers to find a reason to come to the restaurant."

Follow USA TODAY reporter Zlati Meyer on Twitter: @ZlatiMeyer

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com