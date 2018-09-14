Sexual harassment is a problem in the fast-food industry, according to experts.

Kameleon007, Getty Images/iStockphoto

The McDonald's strike on Tuesday afternoon drew attention to the issue of sexual harassment under the Golden Arches, but the Chicago-based chain isn’t the only one facing such accusations.

A review of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's filings and settlements brings up big names, such as Burger King and Chipotle Mexican Grill.

"The fast-food industry is one plagued by sexual harassment because the companies haven't taken this as seriously as they should and implemented programs and policies that they should," said Jennifer Drobac, an expert on sexual harassment law at the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law.

More: New China tariff list creates risk of 'downward cycle' for US auto industry

More: Gender quotas: California ponders breakthrough bill to boost female executives

More: Ancestry.com changed how it determines ethnicity and people are upset

On Monday, the EEOC sued Del Taco in a California federal court for sexual harassment and retaliation. According to court documents, at least three employees, including two bosses, subjected female staffers to inappropriate sexual comments and unwanted physical touching. Most of these staffers were teenagers.

“Del Taco takes this matter very seriously and we are currently investigating the allegations that have been brought to our attention," the company said in an email. "Based on the findings of that investigation, we will take action as appropriate. Del Taco is committed to providing a safe environment for all employees and customers, free from harassment of any kind."

In the fast-food world, the close quarters, uneven power dynamics and age and ignorance of some of the workers – both servers and managers – make it an especially dangerous breeding ground for sexual harassment. That this kind of lower-pay, unskilled employment is often a job of last resort for some people makes them less likely to take action when victimized in this way – either quitting or reporting the sexual harassment to bosses.

Michael Robbins, president of EXTTI, a Bell Canyon, California-based workplace investigations firm, said the #MeToo movement has raised the public's consciousness of the problem. The outcome could be an increasing number of restaurant workers coming forward.

"It started in Hollywood, but it's permeating the general social awareness," he said. "As a result, people are more aware of harassment and people are filing more. But this is something that’s existed in the fast-food industry for a long time."

Here are are some recent examples. Several of the companies below could not immediately be reached for comment.

Burger King

Filed in April. Settled in May.

Burger King franchisee Heartland Food settled a lawsuit which involved a female employee who was sexually harassed by a male manager in Palatine, Illinois. The complaint said the behavior included "unwelcome and offensive sexual touching" and that though Heartland knew about what happened, they did nothing. The settlement included a payment of $55,000 and sexual-harassment training for managers.

Arby's

Filed in March.

The EEOC filed suit against Beavers', an Arby's franchisee in the southeast U.S., for allegedly subjecting several teenage female employees to sexual harassment at the Atmore, Alabama, restaurant.

According to court documents, Ashley Burston, Natasia Williams and other unnamed women were subjected to comments such as "I'm gonna tear your ass up" and "If you let me suck your breasts, I won't go any lower." Team leader Montrelle Fisher also allegedly showed one staffer a cellphone photo of his genitalia, deliberately invaded their personal space and tried to follow them home.

The EEOC claims that complaints to higher-ups were ignored until Fisher allegedly physically harmed Williams.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Filed September 2017.

The EEOC filed suit against Chipotle because a female general manager at a San Jose, California, location allegedly sexually harassed Austin Melton, a 22-year-old service manager, and when he complained about it, retaliated.

The lawsuit alleges the unnamed general manager grabbed his buttocks and groin area numerous times, made comments such as "I want to do a threesome with you and your girlfriend" and "You're hot," used vegetables to simulate sex acts and set up a so-called sex scoreboard with information about which employees had had intercourse the previous night. She's also accused of hitting Melton over the head with a pan.

The alleged retaliation by managers and employees included giving Melton the silent treatment and locking him in a walk-in freezer.

A Chipotle spokesperson said only that the company doesn't comment on pending litigation.

Applebee's

Filed May 2017. Consent decree August 2018.

Green Apple, doing business as Applebee's Grill and Bar, subjected two sisters to a sexually hostile work environment at the North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, restaurant. The EEOC said the company knew what was happening to these two waitresses but ignored the complaints until one sister said her husband was going to confront the male assistant manager.

The unnamed boss' behavior included making numerous comments about Tracy Frye's breasts, using a slang word for semen when talking about salad dressing, putting his hands on her breasts, rubbing his penis against her buttocks several times and calling her a "whore" and "bitch." Cindy Frye was subjected to his making comments about female genitalia, asking her for oral sex, simulating a sexual act, smacking her buttocks on several occasions and trying to forcibly put her hand on his penis.

“Applebee’s Grill + Bar does not tolerate harassment of any kind," a company spokesperson said in an email. "Our franchisees have a strong track record of doing the right thing and providing a safe place for every team member and every guest in our restaurants. Each of our independent franchise owners maintain their own strict policies against harassment in the workplace and remain committed to learning and development in the restaurants.”

The consent decree awarded each woman a little more than $21,000 and ordered the company to revise its sexual harassment policy, audit its South Carolina restaurants for actual or potential sexual harassment and conduct "workplace civility training."

Follow USA TODAY reporter Zlati Meyer on Twitter: @ZlatiMeyer

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com