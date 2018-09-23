Gty 960062446 E Rye Peo Gbr
WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 19: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775160424 ORIG FILE ID: 960062446
Ben Birchall/WPA Pool/Getty Images

LONDON – It's an old tradition that a bride should have something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue on her wedding day, and the Duchess of Sussex followed at least part of that when she married Prince Harry.

The former Meghan Markle has revealed in a television documentary that she had a piece of blue fabric from the dress she wore on her first date with Harry sewn into her wedding dress.

She made the comments while discussing the dress in a documentary about Queen Elizabeth II called "Queen of the World." She didn't say whether she also embraced the rest of the tradition.

The clip was made public Sunday. The documentary will be broadcast in the U.S. at a later date. It deals with the queen's role as head of the British Commonwealth.

The duchess described her May wedding on the grounds of Windsor Castle as a "magical day."

The "Queen of the World" will air in the U.K. on Tuesday.

See Meghan Markle's stunning Givenchy wedding dress from every angle
01 / 18
It's royal wedding day! Prince Harry couldn't stop looking at his beautiful bride on May 19, 2018 as she walked down the aisle toward him in an elegant Givenchy gown.
02 / 18
Viewers got a glimpse of Markle's dress just moments before making history while sitting in the car with her mother Doria Ragland.
03 / 18
Markle waving to the public, and showing off some of her bling.
04 / 18
The veil measured 16½-foot-long and was made of silk tulle that featured flora representing the 53 countries of the Commonwealth.
05 / 18
The pure white gown got its volume from an underskirt made of triple silk organza.
06 / 18
That TRAIN!
07 / 18
The pageboys helping her out with her train.
08 / 18
Her glittering tiara was Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara and featured flowers assembled with diamonds.
09 / 18
Here's a close-up of Queen Mary's Diamond Bandeau tiara! It was specifically made for Queen Mary in 1932 to accommodate in the centre the detachable brooch given as a present for her own wedding in 1893 by the County of Lincoln.
10 / 18
The dress also featured a conservative bateau neckline.
11 / 18
Before her veil was lifted.
12 / 18
Prince Harry pulling back the veil.
13 / 18
The happy couple were all smiles during the ceremony.
14 / 18
She wore her hair swept back in an updo and opted for natural-looking makeup.
15 / 18
A waterfall of white.
16 / 18
She stepped out with her new husband, Prince Harry, after the ceremony looking stunning in her gown.
17 / 18
The white gown cascaded over the steps of the chapel as they left the ceremony.
18 / 18
She looked gorgeous as her veil blew behind her in a horse-drawn carriage.
Cute kids! Pageboys and bridesmaids at the royal wedding
01 / 12
It wouldn't be a royal wedding without the cutest component: pageboys and bridesmaids! Here Meghan Markle arrives for the wedding ceremony with two of the pageboys.
02 / 12
These little helpers are John and Brian Mulroney, sons of Markle's friend, Jessica Mulroney.
03 / 12
They helped her enter St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle for her royal wedding ceremony.
04 / 12
That's one big train for two tiny boys!
05 / 12
Here's pageboy Jasper Dyer arriving at the wedding.
06 / 12
Here's a shot of the bridesmaid group! They were accompanied by Kate Middleton and Jessica Mulroney.
07 / 12
Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry's niece, was part of the bridesmaid group.
08 / 12
More views of the pageboys and bridesmaids from their car.
09 / 12
The bridesmaids, including Princess Charlotte, wore floral headbands to the wedding.
10 / 12
Princess Charlotte waved to the crowd as she left the wedding with her mother, Duchess Kate.
11 / 12
Prince George looked dapper as he left the ceremony.
12 / 12
He was also seen peering through a car window as he left the ceremony with his mom and dad, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
