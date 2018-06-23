XXXTentacion appears at a 2017 event.

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — A major public memorial is planned at a Florida arena for rising rap star XXXTentacion (ex-ex-ex-ten-ta-see-YAWN), who was shot and killed this week.

The family of the 20-year-old rapper whose real name is Dedrick Devonshay Williams announced Saturday that a memorial will be held next Wednesday at BB&T Center, a 20,000 seat arena that is home to hockey's Florida Panthers.

A flyer posted to XXXTentacion's Instagram page invites fans to "come say your final goodbye."

The rapper was fatally shot in his BMW as he left an upscale motorcycle dealership in Florida on Monday. A 22-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder.

XXXTentacion, who sported dreadlocks and facial tattoos, had his second album reach No. 1 in March and had a top 10 hit with "Sad!"

