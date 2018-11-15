Attorney Michael Avenatti arrives for a hearing on May 30, 2018 in a case brought by Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, to limit prosecutors' review of documents seized from his home and office.

Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY

WASHINGTON — Both of Michael Avenatti's former wives are defending the Los Angeles lawyer after he was arrested Wednesday on a domestic violence charge.

Avenatti, the celebrity lawyer best known for representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump, has denied the felony charges after being released on $50,000 bond.

Los Angeles Police have not identified the alleged victim but said the person had visible injuries.

More: Michael Avenatti arrested in Los Angeles, denies domestic violence accusations

Avenatti's first wife, Christine Avenatti Carlin, said on Twitter that Avenatti was always a kind and loving father and husband. "He has NEVER been abusive to me or anyone else," she said. "He is a good man."

And his second wife, Lisa Storie-Avenatti, denied reports on a gossip website that she was the victim. Through her attorney, she said she wasn't at Avenatti's apartment when the alleged incident occurred, had never been abused by Avenatti and never knew him to be violent.

Sign up of The Daily Blend Newsletter Sign up of The Daily Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. Get a daily e-mail with stories that inform, offer tips, and make you smile. Thank you for signing up for the Daily Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The two divorced last year.

The 47-year-old lawyer became a ubiquitous face on cable television news this year after Daniels sued Trump in order to get out of her confidentiality agreement with the president. Daniels, also known as Stephanie Clifford, said Trump paid her $138,000 to keep quiet about a past sexual encounter just before the 2016 election.

A separate case, in which Daniels sued Trump for libel, was dismissed last month.

Avenatti has also made overtures toward the presidency himself, coming up with a bare-bones platform and going on a speaking tour to Democratic groups across the country.

Vermont Democrats canceled a scheduled weekend appearance there after Avenatti's arrest Wednesday, the Burlington Free Press reported.

Avenatti also represents Julie Swetnick, one of several women who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct during his confirmation hearings in September.

Swetnick later recanted some of the allegations, and the Senate Judiciary Committee has asked the FBI to investigate whether Avenatti criminally conspired with Swetnick to "make materially false statements to the committee."

Contributing: Steve Kiggins in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com