WASHINGTON – As the organist softly played “I Surrender All” one recent Sunday morning, Billy Michael Horn, pastor of Pulse Church in Atlanta, had his congregation pull their absentee ballots out of purses and jackets and raise them in the air.

Then he prayed.

In their pews, churchgoers filled out their ballots as ushers passed out envelopes and stamps so they could drop them in the mailbox after service.

“This is my ballot," Horn had the congregation repeat as they lifted up completed forms. “This is my voice. This is my power.’’

Horn has faith this new “communal’’ approach will help boost voter turnout.

Horn is among faith leaders across the country using the power of the pulpit and more creative ways to get their flocks to vote early or show up at the polls Nov. 6.

From synagogues to mosques and churches, religious leaders participated in Voter Sabbaths, three days of preaching about the importance of voting. Others called on their congregation to contact family and friends to encourage them to vote.

Some have opted for old-fashioned get-out-the-vote Southern-style revivals, while others adopted more modern tactics – sending text messages and urging followers to upload apps. Many turned to social media to reach believers.

A culture shift

“We’re all experimenting with this. It’s going to take a few cycles for it to catch on. We’re trying to do a culture shift,” said Horn, also director of Faith Organizing for the New Georgia Project, a civic engagement group. “We’ve tried the bully pulpit of just telling people to go vote. That hasn’t had a large degree of success … People are going to go to church for the most part and if they see that other people are going to be engaging in this then they might say, ‘Well, look, let me get involved.’”

Faith leaders said the new approaches come at a critical time as a bitter partisan divide rips the fabric of the country. They said their tenets call for action.

“There is a lot of hate being sown," said Joseph Fleming, a member of the clergy organizing team for Faith in Action, a national network of groups. “That is what is motivating so many faith leaders to respond, to step up right now."

Religious organizations have long played a role in addressing social injustices and other concerns in their communities, including the civil rights movement. Leaders said urging their congregations to vote fits with their mission.

“It is an act of worship,” said Raphael Warnock, pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once served as co-pastor. “We’re trying to drive that message home to our congregants. … It’s another way to march, if you will. The same way marchers poured out of the pews and into the streets in the 1960s we’re saying this is yet another way to raise your voice while sitting in church."

Robert P. Jones, CEO of PRRI, a nonpartisan research organization, said interest among faith leaders is in line with findings from the group’s new survey that found more people of faith plan to vote this midterm.

"We’re seeing a rise in interest in this election compared to 2014, but it’s a rise across the board among the religious and the nonreligious, across race and across party," said Jones. "One thing I think Trump’s presidency has done is it has hardened the partisan divides in the country. That has led to churches and congregations that I think are more behind President Trump’s agenda feeling like, 'We have to get behind the president here,' and groups on the other side saying, ‘Oh, no, no. We have to get out here and defeat the Republican Party in the midterms and try to unseat President Trump in 2020.'"

According to the PRRI American Values survey released Monday, 54 percent of respondents said they plan to vote.

Among faith groups, 67 percent of African-American Protestants said they are “absolutely certain” to vote compared to 55 percent of white Evangelicals voters and 57 of white mainline Protestants, said Jones.

He noted that less than half of Latino Catholics and Protestants said they will vote, compared to white Catholics at 63 percent.

The survey, which polled 2,509 people over 18 years old from Sept. 17 to Oct. 1, had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.

Jones said the get-out-the-vote efforts of faith organizations is part of an uptick among all groups. “They’re more riding a wave, than creating one,” he said.

On a recent Friday in Nashville, Abdirizak Bahale, board chairman of Al-Farooq Islamic Center, stood outside the mosque encouraging those walking inside for midday prayers to go vote.

Stickers and signs that read #MyMuslimVote were arranged on a table.

“We have early vote today,” Bahale reminded passers-by. “We have a free ride.”

Rides to voting sites

The mosque coordinated with Muslim taxi drivers to offer rides to an early voting site. The rides were in addition to Al-Farooq’s earlier voter registration efforts. Bahale said he had helped register about 120 people.

“We need to tell everybody they have a right to vote,'' he said. "They are citizens and they need to choose.”

Across the country in northern Virginia, Faith in Public Life Action turned to community organizations and faith groups to reach Latinos through its “Votante Fiel” program and get them to pledge to ask family and friends to vote.

By Oct. 24, the program spurred 4,485 pledges, said Sara Benitez, the group's organizing director.

In addition to churches, organizers also visited Latino-owned grocery stores, businesses and cultural events. Benitez said, unlike in the African-American community, there’s not a long history in Latino communities of turning to churches to boost turnout.

Still, faith was a key factor.

“We know that for a lot of Latinos faith is important,” said Benitez. “This is meaningful in a community of voters that have had historically lower voter turnout. Some of that has to do with challenges of time, information and accessibility. So we wanted to be able to reach people in a way that connects very deeply and personally with them and then help them overcome those challenges through faith.”

Voter Sabbath

In October, about 100 houses of worship in 14 states participated in Voter Sabbath, a three-day weekend of preaching and teaching about voting and linking it to that faith’s values.

“It is our belief that voting has lost meaning for too many people,” Fleming said. “The Voter Sabbath helps to bring meaning back into it by connecting it to some of those core values that motivate all of us and that give meaning for all us. That connection has kind of brought the power of the vote back to life."

Larry Sernovitz, rabbi of Congregation Nafshenu in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, was among the faith leaders who participated. But Sernovitz said he had been delivering weekly messages about the importance of voting since the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, began Sept. 10.

On Saturday, the synagogue will co-host a “Know Your Ballot” program.

Sernovitz said the effort isn’t unusual because Judaism has always been political.

“My faith teaches me that I need to be involved, that I need to speak truth to power,” he said. “We’re in a state of moral emergency and the heart and the soul of America and American democracy is at stake.’’

The shooting last Saturday at a synagogue in Pittsburgh that left 11 dead has made the importance of voting even more pressing, said Sernovitz, who attended the University of Pittsburgh.

“It shows the rabid hatred that exist within our country and our world,'' he said, noting other shootings by white supremacists in synagogues, mosques and churches. “We have to be able to vote for people who stand up. This administration still has not condemned white supremacy."

The synagogue held a vigil Sunday for the Pittsburgh victims and has invited the local community to Shabbat, the Jewish sabbath, Saturday before the voter education panel.

“‘As a country with low voter turnouts in most elections, I think it’s time to reimagine and embrace democracy again," Sernovitz said.

At Temple Emanu-el in Closter, New Jersey, Rabbi David-Seth Kirshner is doing a "full-court press" to get members to vote by delivering sermons, using social media and sending weekly announcements. Volunteers will drive members to the polls.

"We will use every vehicle we can to make sure people understand that voting is our responsibility, a Jewish value and an American value," said Kirshner, who called voting a “critical mission.”

'We have upped our game'

Beyond targeted canvassing, mailings and phone calls in 21 states, Faith and Freedom Coalition, a conservative religious advocacy group, ramped up spending on digital ads from $7 million in 2014 to $18 million this midterm.

And for the first time during a midterm the coalition is texting members to urge them to vote.

‘‘We have upped our game,” said Lance Lemmonds, the coalition’s spokesman. “We just believe that this is the most important midterm election cycle since the organization has been in existence. The reason for that is the unprecedented level of social conservative policies victories that this administration has delivered.”

The New York state Catholic Conference doesn’t endorse candidates, but encourages its 7 million members across the state to make informed decisions based on their faith.

Among issues the conference wants members to consider are education, health care for the poor and immigration reform.

“We ask the Catholics to go into the voting booth educated on all of the issues to make an assessment of who the best candidate is based a broad range of issues," said Dennis Poust, the conference spokesman.

The Rev. Reginald Porter Sr., pastor of the Metropolitan Baptist Church in Memphis, also said it’s important his congregation are well-informed voters. One recent Sunday, Metropolitan hosted a session about three proposed amendments to the city charter.

"Like other interested groups we want to elect people to office that are going to be sensitive to the needs of our communities," Porter said. "It’s a responsibility of the church to deal with the whole person and to deal with the world that we live in, to challenge the powers that be when they are unjust and unfair.

Voter registration tables have also been set up at church events, including the Halloween festival and the neighborhood picnic.

"We're not just trying to get people into Heaven," Porter said. "We're trying to work with their needs here on earth."

