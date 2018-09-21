WASHINGTON – Mike Espy is traveling across Mississippi talking to voters at Rotary Clubs, churches and union halls.

But Mississippi isn't the only place he's campaigning. The Democrat is crisscrossing the country trying to convince donors and power brokers from New York to Chicago to contribute to his long-shot bid to become the first African-American senator from Mississippi since Reconstruction.

Raising money out of state is crucial for many candidates, but it’s even more critical for Espy, whose core supporters in Mississippi's rural communities lack the deep pockets to help him mount a robust challenge to his two Republican rivals.

“I don’t have any choice but to go to those havens and those venues of people who are probably going to be Democrats, who are likely to find resonance with my approach and give to me politically,” Espy said.

Some political observers believe Espy has a shot but say it’s an uphill battle in the ruby-red state, and much of his chances depend on boosting African-American turnout and capitalizing on the fierce battle between his Republican opponents.

“I hate to put a percentage on it, but I think it’s reasonable to discuss – there is a path forward for Espy to score an upset,” said Nathan Shrader, co-chair of Millsaps College Political Science Department. “If he can boost traditional Democratic turnout to look more like a presidential-year turnout than a midterm, then he’s in this thing.”

Espy, a former congressman and U.S. secretary of agriculture under the Clinton administration, is running in a special election to replace Republican Thad Cochran, who retired in April. Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, who was appointed to fill Cochran’s unexpired term, and state Republican Sen. Chris McDaniel are other top contenders.

From left: Mike Espy, state Sen. Chris McDaniel and U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith

AP

The nonpartisan contest Nov. 6 is expected to go to a runoff between the top two vote getters. Espy is expected to make it to the Nov. 27 runoff.

Espy said his campaign got a boost with the recent wins of other African-American Democrats in statewide races, including the gubernatorial bid of Stacey Abrams in Georgia.

It also helped that in neighboring Alabama that Doug Jones pulled off an upset last December to become the first Democrat in 25 years to represent the state in the U.S. Senate.

Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., said improving rural health care will be one of his priorities.

Deborah Barfield Berry, USA TODAY

“We’re in a time when Republicans can’t take a lot for granted, particularly because if Democrats can win a Senate race in Alabama they can hypothetically win one in Mississippi,’’ Kyle Kondik of the University of Virginia Center for Politics said. “The race is getting attention and probably merits attention.”

Espy is taking advantage of that attention traveling to Chicago and New York City for fundraisers and returning this week to Washington, D.C., where he will meet with potential donors in a supporter’s living room.

Espy said it’s hard to raise the money he needs in Mississippi, where the 19.8 percent poverty rate is the highest in the country.

He hopes to raise at least $3 million. By the end of June, he had collected $408,236 and had $281,000 in his coffers, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Hyde-Smith had $1.4 million and McDaniel trailed with $156,054.

Espy said fundraising picked up in the last month “as people see that the Democrats are doing better in Senate races around the country, as people begin to feel the urgency of the fact that control of the Senate just might depend on the results of this race.”

Meanwhile, Espy asked Jones for campaign tips when they crossed paths this summer.

“I picked his very fertile brain and I learned a lot from him and I’ve hired a lot of his people,” Espy said.

Former Congressman and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Espy, speaks to Hattiesburg residents on his campaign for United States Senate at the Hattiesburg Train Depot on Saturday, September 23, 2018.

Susan Broadbridge/Hattiesburg American

Espy’s team now includes Joe Trippi as media adviser and Rich McDaniel to handle his get-out-the-vote strategy.

Despite similarities in their campaigns, Espy said there are differences. For example, he said, Mississippi has 13,000 more registered black voters.

“On paper we start with a better scenario than Doug Jones started with in Alabama,” he said.

In Mississippi, blacks make up nearly 38 percent of the population versus 27 percent in Alabama. Black voters are credited with helping Jones defeat Republican Roy Moore.

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., left, watches as Democrat Mike Espy pledges to work across party lines, during a brief speech in Jackson, Miss., Friday, July 20, 2018. Booker also spoke on Espy's behalf. Espy is in a special election to fill the final two years of a term started by Republican Thad Cochran. Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith was appointed to temporarily succeed Cochran, and she is running. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis, AP

Espy not only has to convince blacks to support him, but, like Jones, must also appeal to whites. Espy said he talks about issues important to all Mississippians, including access to affordable health care.

“It’s not a hard sell because they all want the same thing whether you’re African-American or white or you’re concerned about rural hospitals closing,” he said.

Jones, who spoke earlier this year at a Mississippi Democratic Party event, thinks Espy can win.

“The same energy that we saw in Alabama I’ve seen in Mississippi,” he said. “Mike starts out with a really strong base. It’s just a question of engagement and getting folks out.”

But Mississippi Republican Party Chairman Lucien Smith said there won't be an Alabama-style upset.

“I’m about as likely to grow wings and fly as Democrats are to win a Senate seat in Mississippi,” he said.

Smith said the party will unite behind whichever Republican makes the runoff. “We will fight ‘til the last dog dies to make sure they win,” he said.

McDaniel said pundits give Espy far more of a chance than he really has.

“Mr. Espy was part of the Clinton administration, and that in and of itself is going to disqualify him for a majority of people in Mississippi,'' he said.

Appointed U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, right, and her family with President Donald Trump.

Special to the Clarion Ledger

Hyde-Smith's campaign got a boost in August when Trump, who is popular in Mississippi, endorsed her. Trump plans to stump for Hyde-Smith at a rally Tuesday in Southaven, Mississippi.

If elected, Hyde-Smith would be the first woman elected to represent Mississippi in Congress.

Hyde-Smith, who served as state agriculture commissioner, said her approach is "full steam ahead and staying on my priorities and my accomplishments and attributes and successes.”

Some high-profile Democrats have already campaigned with Espy, including former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick last weekend.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, one of two African-Americans in the Senate, was there in July. Booker also stumped with Jones.

Eric Holder, former attorney general under President Barack Obama, said he will also help Espy.

Espy said national Democrats can also help by raising money.

“I really don’t need anyone to come to Mississippi to generate a vote for me,” he said. “We’re going to do pretty well already because I have a 94 percent name recognition in Mississippi. So it’s better for me to try to raise money outside, and that’s what we’re doing.”

The Congressional Black Caucus' PAC recently contributed $5,000 to Espy's campaign.

“We feel very good about his chances,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., who along with Booker recently introduced Espy to the CBC. "He’s working hard and raising the money necessary to become a viable candidate.”

Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the top Democrat on the House Homeland Security Committee, said the federal government has been slow to respond to hurricane disasters in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Deborah Barfield Berry, USA TODAY

Mississippi Democratic Party Chairman Bobby Moak said the national party has also stepped up support.

“We’ve probably got the best line of communication with the DNC (Democratic National Committee) since I’ve been aware of the Mississippi Democratic Party,” he said.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee said it’s monitoring Espy’s race but won’t say how much it plans to invest.

Jones said national Democrats helped with his campaign but noted he competed in a special election after other races were over.

“There wasn’t a lot of competition,” he said. “Now you’ve got 10 Democrats that are up … and about four or five of those are very close. We got to keep those that we have.”

Still, a PAC associated with Minority Senate Leader Chuck Schumer of New York contributed $10,000 to Espy's campaign.

“I’m asking for more and more every day,'' Espy said of national Democrats. "I can’t make them do anything. I just can be the best candidate that I can be and run the best campaign that I can run, and if they’re monitoring it and they feel good about it then I think that they’ll do more."

