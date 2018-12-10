The two kids thought they were simply seeing a magic show on Military Appreciation Day. Little did they know, the show was for them.

Nothing beats a magic trick that brings your mom back home from a tour of duty. That's exactly what happened for 5-year-old Keilanni and 4-year-old Noble who hadn't seen their mother in over 333 days.

The theme for the 2018 Missouri State Fair was "Come Home." U.S. Navy mom Nicole Moore enlisted the help of Randy the Magician and Mr. Stinky Feet to pull off the magical homecoming surprise.

"I want you two particularly to make a wish. And we'll see if we can make your dreams come true," Randy whispered to Keilanni and Noble. "All you have to do is say the magic words, 'Please.' Please!"



Watch the moment this U.S. Navy mom comes from behind the curtain to lay eyes on her young kids after nearly a year.

The magic trick made for an amazing surprise for two siblings and an epic moment for mom.

