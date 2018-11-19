Someone hurry up and give this 4-year-old a Grammy Award already.

She's the granddaughter of Karen Clark Sheard, of Detroit's renowned, Grammy-winning gospel group, and she's showing musical talent runs deep in the family.

Sheard, the youngest Clark sister, caught her grandkid singing and decided to bless social media with a recording of their duet. They sang a goosebump-inducing rendition of Vicky Yohe's "Because of Who You Are."

The post caught the attention of another musical force, Missy Elliott, who shared it with her 2.6 million Instagram followers.

Elliott, who's producing a Clark Sisters biopic, wrote:

"Yes lil one show the people you got that church vibrato no effects on ya vocals."

It's no surprise that this type of talent would stem from a 4-year-old who shares genes with the Clark Sisters, who, along with Sheard, are: Denise Clark Bradford, Elbernita "Twinkie" Clark-Terrell, Jacky Clark Chisholm and Dorinda Clark-Cole.

Elliott is joined by Queen Latifah and Mary J. Blige in producing the Clark Sisters TV movie, titled after one of their biggest hits, "You Brought the Sunshine." It's scheduled to debut on Lifetime early next year, according to Essence.

