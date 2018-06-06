Adam Kronowski doesn't want to be a star.

Maybe an artist, a police officer or a scientist. It changes all the time for the Minnesota fourth grader whose talent show rendition of John Lennon's "Imagine" has garnered 11 million views on Facebook, said his mom Michelle Cavarnos Kornowski, who posted the video.

Instead, he wanted to impact the world in a small way by spreading big ideals when he chose the Lennon song for the Lakeside Elementary talent show.

"There is so much strife in the world and he wanted to do a song that had peace and hope in it, hoping that people would listen to that," she said. "He listens to the music he plays and I think the John Lennon song resonated with him and he just wanted to send a message as a 10-year-old kid."

Not a performer, just a piano man (or boy, we should say)

Adam is not a performer. Beyond the school talent show, he doesn't do recitals or other gigs.

He's been encouraged by people captivated by his clear singing voice to audition for the Minnesota Boychoir but his mom says that his heart is with playing the piano. His parents are divorced and he has a piano at both homes of his mother and father.

His dad taught him to play.

There is no formal schedule to his lessons. Adam plays when he wants and often selects the music he wants to learn.

"When he's at my house, whenever he walks by the room where the piano is, he'll sit down and play something. Even if it's just for 10 minutes. He'll sit and watch YouTube videos on playing the piano and play something from that. It's just a great source of joy for him."

But maybe a spot on 'Ellen'?

Adam has taken the huge response from the public in stride. At a baseball game, where he's the pitcher, about a week after his video became viral, he just shrugged off some good-natured teasing, his mom said.

"I only have 150 Facebook friends," said Cavarnos Kornowski of the millions of worldwide views. "So this was alarming."

They were excited when they hit 1,000 Facebook likes and when the number started to climb beyond that both Adam and her were dumbfounded. People started to say maybe they would get on "Ellen," much like the yodeling Walmart kid.

But they haven't heard anything. Yet.

"We'll have to see what comes from this. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that's just been a lot of fun. From reading the comments (on the Facebook post), I think I know what happened. People saw a young boy singing a song like that and where we are in the state of world and I think people are looking for beauty. This was the right song at the right time."

