In this Jan. 11, 2018 court room file drawing, U.S. Marshals escort defendant Akayed Ullah, center, into court in New York for his arraignment on charges of setting off a pipe bomb in New York City's busiest subway station at rush hour last Dec. 11.

A Bangladeshi immigrant was convicted on terrorism charges Tuesday after setting off a pipe bomb in one of New York City's busiest subway stations last December.

Akayed Ullah, 28, who has lived in New York City since 2011, attempted to set off the bomb strapped to his chest in the subway passage beneath the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan, but the device did not fully explode. He was treated for burns and cuts, and three others were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Ullah was convicted of six federal charges, including the bombing of a public place, use of a weapon of mass destruction, providing support for a foreign terrorist organization, destruction of property by fire or explosive, terrorist attack against mass transportation systems and use of a destructive device in furtherance of a crime of violence.

He faces up to life in prison at his sentencing on April 5.

Both the prosecution and defense attorneys agreed during the one-week trial that Ullah detonated the bomb but differed on whether he sought to harm others. In her closing statement Monday, Ullah's counsel Amy Galliccio argued that Ullah is "troubled," but he only wanted to kill himself to send a message about the American treatment of Muslims worldwide, the Associated Press reported.

"He wanted to die. He wanted to take his own life and only his life,” Gallicchio said. "This is not a suicide bombing. This is not a terrorist attack."

The defense added that Ullah would have set the bomb off in a crowded subway car instead of an "isolated" part of the station if he wanted to harm others.

Ullah repeated that he only wanted to express anger with President Donald Trump and that he was not an agent of the Islamic State as he was leaving the courtroom Tuesday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney George Turner said Ullah wanted "to inflict maximum damage, to terrorize Americans." He cited Ullah's statement to an investigator after the bomb partially detonated, during which he said he committed the attack for the Islamic State.

Authorities said Ullah began viewing ISIS material online in 2014. Ullah at one point warned a law enforcement officer while he was in custody that "more is coming," the Associated Press reported.

The prosecution also showed video throughout the trial tracking Ullah from his apartment in Brooklyn until he set off the bomb in the subway.

During opening statements, the prosecution presented the bomb itself as evidence that Ullah intended to harm others because it contained screws and shrapnel. They said Ullah would not have used such a bomb if he only wanted to harm himself and cited a Facebook posting he made the morning of the attack that said, "Trump you failed to protect your nation."

Ullah has been held without bail since being charged.

