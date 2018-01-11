The average U.S. new car loan rose 2.2% year over year in the first half of 2018 to nearly $23,000, according to new data from Equifax. More than 12 million Americans borrowed the money to finance their new vehicle purchases.

Rising interest rates and higher prices are beginning to throttle U.S. auto sales.

While the industry remains solidly profitable amid a strong economy, shoppers bought fewer vehicles in October than they did a year ago, according to analyst estimates.

Edmunds.com and Cox Automotive analysts projected sales declines of 2.1 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.

Interest rates on new vehicles averaged 6.2 percent in October, up 1.3 points from a year earlier and marking the highest rate since January 2009, according to Edmunds.

Only 3.8 percent of buyers got zero-interest loans in October, down from 7.5 percent a year earlier, Edmunds reported.

The Federal Reserve's interest-rate increases, which are aimed at preventing the economy from overheating, have led to higher borrowing costs for shoppers.

“It’s getting harder and harder for shoppers to afford a new car, and if the economy starts to slip, we’re at a point now where we really could start to see some significant impacts in the auto market," said Jeremy Acevedo, Edmunds’ manager of industry analysis, in a statement.

It's getting more expensive to get a new ride, as well. The average transaction price of a new vehicle sold in October was $37,007, up 3 percent from a year earlier, according to Cox Automotive.

One big factor: Americans are buying more SUVs and crossovers, which are more expensive than the passenger cars they're ditching. That pushes the average up.

Also, the emergence of Tesla's Model 3 electric car as a significant force in the market for luxury sedans is beginning to push industry average prices higher. The car's starting price in the third quarter was $49,000.

Here's how the major automakers fared in October:

General Motors

Edmunds forecast: -8.8 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: -9.4 percent

Actual results: GM no longer reports monthly sales figures and instead releases results on a quarterly basis.

Ford Motor

Edmunds forecast: -5 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: -9.9 percent

Actual results: -3.9 percent (192,916 vehicles)

Ford said its average transaction price hit an October all-time high of $36,800, marking an increase of $1,400 from a year ago.

One key reason: SUV sales rose 6.7 percent. Vehicles like the Ford Explorer, Ford Expedition and the new Ford EcoSport led the way.

But another reason for the increase in average prices: Ford sold 17.1 percent fewer passenger cars, which are typically less expensive than SUVs and trucks.

Overall, Ford's namesake brand recorded a 3.4 percent sales decline, while the Lincoln luxury brand fell 15 percent.

Fiat Chrysler

Edmunds forecast: 9.2 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: 14.8 percent

Actual results: 15.7 percent (177,391 vehicles)

Fiat Chrysler's Jeep brand continued its hot streak as Americans increasingly flock to the SUVs it's known for. The brand posted an 8.5 percent sales increase to 72,800 vehicles.

Most of the automaker's lineup enjoyed a strong month. Ram was up 14 percent, Chrysler rose 20.6 percent, Dodge increased 38.4 percent and Alfa Romeo jumped 44.1 percent.

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio more than doubled to 902 vehicles, making it the brand's bestseller.

The Fiat brand declined 34.9 percent.

Tesla

Edmunds forecast: not provided

Cox Automotive forecast: not provided

Actual results: While Tesla does not report sales on a monthly basis, the company sold 83,500 vehicles in the third quarter, including 55,840 Model 3 cars, which covered July, August and September.

That averages out to nearly 28,000 per month, a rate that's speeding up as Tesla increases its manufacturing pace.

By comparison, the company sold more U.S. light vehicles than Mercedes-Benz in the third quarter.

Toyota

Edmunds forecast: 2.3 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: -7.7 percent

Actual results: 1.4 percent (191,102 vehicles)

Toyota's passenger car sales continued to fall sharply, posting a 10.8 percent decline to 66,928. But sales of pickups, SUVs and crossovers increased 2.7 percent to 124,174.

Nearly two in three Toyota vehicles sold in October were pickups, SUVs or crossovers.

The Corolla, Prius and Avalon cars suffered 14.2 percent, 21.4 percent and 21.5 percent declines, respectively.

But the Highlander and 4Runner SUVs rose 13.2 percent and 8.8 percent, respectively, posting all-time October highs. Meanwhile, the Toyota Tacoma mid-size pickup truck continued its momentum with sales of 20,534 units, up 24.9 percent. It's Toyota's fourth bestseller so far this year.

Honda

Edmunds forecast: -0.6 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: -1.8 percent

Actual results: not yet available

Nissan

Edmunds forecast: -13.2 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: -6.5 percent

Actual results: not yet available

Hyundai-Kia

Edmunds forecast: 1.7 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: 1.6 percent

Actual results: not yet available

Volkswagen Group

Edmunds forecast: 1.2 percent (does not include Porsche)

Cox Automotive forecast: 0.2 percent

Actual results: not yet available

Subaru

Edmunds forecast: not provided

Cox Automotive forecast: 1.8 percent

Actual results: not yet available

